Government still searching for parents of 26 migrant children

The government is in contact with the deported parents of 299 children who were separated from their families in the midst of the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy.

During a hearing today, Department of Justice officials told U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw they were working on contacting the parents of 26 other children, whom the government hadn’t been able to reach as of yesterday.

“The government has put in an enormous amount of work in the last seven days,” Sabraw said. “That is a very, very encouraging number.”

Among the latest reunification numbers for children ages 5 to 17: Nearly 1,600 are now with their parents, and 559 children whose parents aren’t eligible for reunification remain in Office of Refugee Resettlement custody, because the parents waived reunification or have a red flag on a background check.

Last week, after the government proposed that the ACLU should take the lead on reunifications, Sabraw disagreed and said the burden should lie on the Trump administration. He ordered the government to come up with a reunification plan for parents who have been deported or released in the U.S. and that the ACLU create a steering committee to help with the process.

The government submitted its proposal yesterday, and Sabraw is giving the ACLU until Monday morning to file any objections.

