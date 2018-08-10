 Skip to ArticleSkip to Radioplayer

Detained immigrant children line up in the cafeteria at the Karnes County Residential Center in 2014. The temporary home in Texas houses immigrant women and children detained at the border.

Credit: Eric Gay/Associated Press

Government still searching for parents of 26 migrant children

Topics: /
Categories:

By /

The government is in contact with the deported parents of 299 children who were separated from their families in the midst of the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy.

During a hearing today, Department of Justice officials told U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw they were working on contacting the parents of 26 other children, whom the government hadn’t been able to reach as of yesterday.

“The government has put in an enormous amount of work in the last seven days,” Sabraw said. “That is a very, very encouraging number.”

Among the latest reunification numbers for children ages 5 to 17: Nearly 1,600 are now with their parents, and 559 children whose parents aren’t eligible for reunification remain in Office of Refugee Resettlement custody, because the parents waived reunification or have a red flag on a background check.

Last week, after the government proposed that the ACLU should take the lead on reunifications, Sabraw disagreed and said the burden should lie on the Trump administration. He ordered the government to come up with a reunification plan for parents who have been deported or released in the U.S. and that the ACLU create a steering committee to help with the process.

The government submitted its proposal yesterday, and Sabraw is giving the ACLU until Monday morning to file any objections.

Help inform our immigration coverage. Send tips to border@revealnews.org.

Laura C. Morel can be reached at lmorel@revealnews.org. Follow her on Twitter: @lauracmorel.

Republish Our Stories

×

Government still searching for parents of 26 migrant children

By

Thanks for your interest in republishing this story. As a nonprofit newsroom, we want to share our work with as many people as possible. You are free to embed our audio and video content from SoundCloud and YouTube, respectively. You may republish any written story tagged with this republication notice, free of charge as long as you follow these guidelines:

  • You can edit our content only to reflect changes in time ("today" to "yesterday," for example) or to match your editorial style. We are not responsible for stories edited without our consent or any mistranslations.
  • Include all of links when publishing online. Publish our author's name using the following format: By Will Evans, Reveal. The HTML code of our story includes our mandatory tracking tag. Please do not alter this code.
  • If you are republishing our stories in print, please also include this language at the end of the story: "This story was produced by Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting, a nonprofit news organization. Learn more at revealnews.org and subscribe to the Reveal podcast, produced with PRX, at revealnews.org/podcast."
  • We do not compensate anyone who republishes our work, nor may you resell our stories.
  • You can republish our photos and graphics as long as you're running them in or alongside the stories with which they originally appeared. If you want to run a photo or graphic apart from that story, you must seek permission so we can determine copyright by emailing republish@revealnews.org or senior digital producer Sam Ward, sward@revealnews.org. Photos from sources such as The Associated Press, etc. are not included in this agreement.
  • If you want to republish graphics or data, please contact Michael Corey, mcorey@revealnews.org.
  • If we send you a request to remove the content from your site, you must do so immediately.

If you have any questions, comments or concerns about our content, please contact us at republish@revealnews.org. If you do republish our work, please let us know at that same email address.