Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting is the oldest nonprofit news organization in the United States dedicated solely to investigative reporting.

As part of an upcoming project, we’re looking into systemic mortgage discrimination, which might be rearing its ugly head despite the economic recovery.

We want to hear from you. Using the form below, tell us wheter you think you’ve experienced discrimination firsthand while seeking a home loan. Your perspectives will inform our reporting.

Loading…

Sign up for our newsletter Stay up to date with the latest investigations and episodes from Reveal delivered to your inbox.