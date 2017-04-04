Help us win two Webby Awards

Two recent Reveal episodes – one exploring dire conditions at U.S. private prisons, another investigating voting rights issues – have been nominated for Webby Awards from the Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. Although the nominations alone are quite an honor, we still need votes from you, our audience, to help seal the deal.

A bit about the stories nominated:

“The man inside:” Podcasts and Digital Audio, Documentary

The episode, released last June, followed Mother Jones reporter Shane Bauer as he spent four months working as a private prison guard in rural Louisiana. Bauer chronicled a rash of violence, dangerous understaffing and shoddy guard training – as well as his own personal transformation. His written account in Mother Jones won a National Magazine Award earlier this year.

Cast your vote for “The man inside” to win a People’s Voice Award.



“Voting rights – and wrongs:” Podcasts and Digital Audio, News and Information

Released ahead of last year’s presidential election, this episode examined how some states have discriminated against black and Latino voters by limiting access to the polls. The episode, a collaboration with The Nation and the Houston Chronicle, also explored how some states, such as Oregon, are taking action to increase turnout and protect their democracies.

Cast your vote for “Voting rights – and wrongs” to win a People’s Voice Award

With your help, we can secure an award for one or both of these stories. Winners will be announced on April 25, so please don’t hesitate to cast your ballots.

This year’s awards mark the 21st anniversary of the Webbys. We won two People’s Voice Awards, in 2008 and 2009, for collaborative investigations with Frontline/World.

