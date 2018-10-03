‘Herion(e)’ wins the Emmy for outstanding short documentary

“Heroin(e),” the story of three women battling the opioid epidemic in West Virginia, has won the Emmy Award for outstanding short documentary. Directed by Elaine McMillion Sheldon, the film follows efforts to break the devastating cycle of drug abuse in Huntington, a city with an overdose rate 10 times the national average.
The Netflix original documentary was co-produced by The Center for Investigative Reporting and Requisite Media. It was part of CIR’s Glassbreaker Films initiative, funded by the Helen Gurley Brown Foundation, which supported women in documentary filmmaking and investigative journalism.
In her acceptance speech, McMillion Sheldon thanked CIR for supporting in-depth reporting.
“Being part of the Glassbreaker initiative was an invaluable opportunity to not only get my work funded – a huge barrier to making documentaries – but also an invitation into a supportive, creative and talented collective of women filmmakers and journalists,” Sheldon said. “As an independent documentarian, having the support of my Glassbreaker colleagues, and the editorial and journalistic chops of The Center for Investigative Reporting, had a huge impact on the success of ‘Heroin(e).’ ”
Heroin(e) was up against entries from PBS FRONTLINE, NBC and The New York Times, as well as a second Netflix submission “Long Shot.”
“Heroin(e)” is available globally on Netflix.