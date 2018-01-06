How has severe weather affected you?

From Texas to Puerto Rico, catastrophic weather events are becoming a routine part of American life. Last year’s hurricane season was the most destructive on record, flinging storm after storm at the Caribbean and the Southern United States.

As this week’s episode explains, Americans aren’t insulated from the effects of climate change; in some cases, they’re on the frontlines.

Climate change, and the people it’s displacing, are issues we’re keeping a close eye on. And we want to hear from you. Has severe weather forced a change in your life? Tell us your story using the form below. We’ll feature your responses in our weekly newsletter and on our social media channels.

