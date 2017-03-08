How to participate in Reveal’s #WallRapChallenge

Credit: Sam Ward/Reveal i

This week on our radio show and podcast, we investigate the costs – human and monetary – of President Donald Trump’s border wall plan.

Our data team has created the most complete map we’ve seen of the existing barriers between the U.S. and Mexico. Now, Reveal’s lead sound designer Jim Briggs has painted a sonic picture to represent the presence and absence of border barriers.

If you play the track below, you’ll hear a variety of tones – a high pitched twinkle here; a low-register buzz there. These represent the materials already in place at the border. We enlisted our friends at Snap Judgment to add their own details and sonic perspective to the mix.

Here’s where you come in: It’s no secret that Trump’s plan to fortify this border draws powerful reactions from across the political spectrum. It’s also clear that music – especially hip-hop music – can be a powerful vessel for delivering opinions. We want to hear yours.

To participate in our #WallRapChallenge:

Cue up the track on a set of speakers or download the mp3 for free. Using your computer or smartphone, record a video of your rap about Trump’s proposed border wall. Post your rap on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter (or all of the above) with the hashtag #WallRapChallenge. To challenge a friend to join in, tag them in your post.

We’ll be collecting our favorite selections here, and updating often. So bookmark this page, and be sure to share it across your social networks.

Como participar en el reto del muro de Reveal #WallRapChallenge

Esta semana en nuestro programa de radio y podcast, investigamos el impacto humano y económico del muro fronterizo propuesto por el Presidente Donald Trump.

Nuestro equipo de data creó el mapa más completo disponible al público estadounidense en donde se puede observar las barreras que actualmente existen a lo largo de la frontera entre Estados Unidos y México. Por lo que nuestro sonidista, Jim Briggs, produjo una representación sónica de este mapa mostrando la presencia y ausencia de las barreras fronterizas.

En el link de abajo escucharás una serie de tonos musicales. La pista fue creada con la ayuda de nuestros amigos de Snap Judgment.

Aquí es donde necesitamos tu ayuda: No es ningún secreto que el plan de Trump de fortalecer la frontera es sumamente divisivo. También es evidente que la música – especialmente la música hip-hop – puede ser un poderoso vehículo que expone diversas opiniones y argumentos. Asi es que, esperamos tu opinión.

Para participar en nuestro reto del muro:

Escucha la pista que se encuentra en el link de abajo. También puedes descargar el mp3 gratuitamente Usando tu computadora o smartphone, graba tu letra de hip-hop que hable sobre la propuesta del muro fronterizo de Trump. Una vez que hayas terminado tu canción, publícala en Instagram, Facebook o Twitter (o los tres) con el hashtag #WallRapChallenge. Para desafiar a un amigo que tenga una opinión sobre el muro, etiquetalo en tu post.

Estaremos recolectando tus contribuciones en este blog y asegúrate de compartir esta página en tus redes sociales.

Sign up for our newsletter Stay up to date with the latest investigations and episodes from Reveal delivered to your inbox.

Republish this content.