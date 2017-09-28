U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement is seeking private-sector interest for a new facility in South Texas to detain 1,000 people. In this 2014 photo, migrants from Honduras and El Salvador, including children, are stopped in Granjeno, Texas, after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

ICE issues plan to detain 1,000 more migrants in Texas

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is soliciting private-sector interest in a new detention center to hold 1,000 people in South Texas, according to a notice posted to a federal contracting site Wednesday.

The post is a preliminary “request for information,” asking for room to house men and women within 50 miles of Interstate 35. ICE said its preference is for a facility dedicated to holding its detainees, but it would consider a large facility with inmates from another agency. The agency said it will consider pre-existing facilities, renovating old facilities or new construction.

The contract would mean more good news for a private prison industry that has rebounded quickly under President Donald Trump. A year ago, the federal government seemed poised to end deals with the private prison industry’s biggest players, after federal inspectors noted safety concerns in private facilities.

In the three months following Trump’s election, stocks in GEO Group and CoreCivic went up 98 and 140 percent, respectively, signaling investors’ expectations that the government would do more business with the companies soon.

The industry is dominated by two players, GEO Group and CoreCivic, both of which helped bankroll Trump’s presidential campaign; political arms of each company contributed $250,000 to his inauguration party. The Campaign Legal Center, a nonprofit campaign finance watchdog, has filed complaints about some of those contributions, alleging they violated a ban on campaign contributions by federal contractors.

In April, GEO Group announced plans to build a 1,000-bed facility for ICE in Conroe, north of Houston, under a deal worth $110 million. However, ICE began soliciting contractors for that facility in 2015, well before Trump took office.

The new South Texas facility would likely be the largest since then, according to Bob Libal, executive director of Grassroots Leadership, a Texas-based nonprofit that tracks private prisons and advocates against expanding them.

“This would continue the trend of this administration’s giveaways to the private prison industry at the expense of immigrants that it’s targeting for deportation,” Libal said. The region is already home to many of ICE’s largest detention centers, in remote towns without easy access to legal help, Libal said.

“I would question the logic behind this,” Libal said, “because from what we’ve heard, for the most part asylum-seeking folks, that population has declined in the first few months while internal apprehensions have increased.”

On a call with investors in August, CoreCivic CEO Damon Hininger also anticipated that any growth in business would come farther from the border. “Interior enforcement efforts could create demand for additional detention capacity in other areas of the country,” he said.

Congress mandates that ICE pay for at least 34,000 immigrant detention beds per day, but lately ICE’s daily population has been much higher. ICE’s daily average population through August 26 was 38,153, according to the Denver Post.

A combination of Trump-era policies suggests that number will likely continue to climb. From January to June this year, ICE arrested 40 percent more people than over the same period last year. ICE now paroles fewer asylum-seekers – including those who are pregnant – and people are waiting longer for their hearings before a judge.

