ICE lawyer says agency’s role in separating families limited to transport

In a closed forum Friday, the principal legal advisor for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement framed his agency’s role in separating families at the border as limited to the transportation of children taken from their parents.

Kenneth Padilla’s remarks came during a meeting with about 200 people attending the American Immigration Lawyers Association annual conference in San Francisco.

The forum was closed to the news media. It focused on litigation and specifically avoided any questions about ICE enforcement – with the exception of one question about family separation that Padilla had agreed to answer before the forum took place.

Padilla’s remarks about family separation were confirmed to Reveal by several sources that attended the conference.

“The DOJ, because of the zero tolerance, has decided to prosecute those under 1325,” said Padilla, referring to Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ memorandum that directs the criminal prosecution of people who enter the United States without inspection under 8 U.S. Code § 1325 – a class B misdemeanor.

President Donald Trump has blamed the separation of families at the border on Democrats. Padilla’s remarks appeared to counter the president’s claim.

ICE press secretary Jennifer D. Elzea told Reveal that Padilla’s remarks “were focused on the applicable laws and policies, and the resulting process. (Padilla) did not comment on the broader cause(s) behind the policies or process.”

Padilla explained that children can’t join parents when they’re brought into U.S. Marshals Service custody. He said ICE’s role then is to transport children into the custody of Health and Human Services, which operates the Office of Refugee Resettlement.

“Our job, if they go to CBP, is to help transport the kids to HHS,” Padilla said. “That’s the full extent of ICE’s role. And then HHS sort of takes care of the child and, sort of, placement and trying to find a sponsor.”

The litigator repeated his framing of ICE’s specific role in separating children from parents.

“I know everyone has their opinion about what’s going on,” Padilla said. “But ICE’s role is just to, you know, when a child is ready to be transported to HHS, ICE transports the child to HHS.”

As Padilla closed his remarks on the matter, one person in attendance shouted out a question about family reunification. But the forum’s moderator shut down any additional questions. Padilla then continued to talk about ICE litigation in the courts.

