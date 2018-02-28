ICE wanted to hold young detainees in Texas. It’s paying an Arizona town to handle the contract

In the middle of 2014, a year in which nearly 70,000 thousand young people arrived at the U.S. border fleeing violence in Central America, immigration officials realized they had nowhere near enough room to detain so many children and their mothers.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) needed a quick fix, and the agency found it in an unconventional three-way deal between the South Texas town of Dilley, the private prison company Corrections Corporation of America (since renamed CoreCivic), and another town, Eloy, Arizona.

From the beginning, the hurried deal drew critics, not only because it let the government detain so many more migrant children, but also because of its lack of transparency and its huge cost – $1 billion over four years.

The deal was also crafted “improperly” according to ICE’s own guidelines, according to an internal report released Tuesday. The audit, from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Office of Inspector General, said the unconventional deal’s arrangement shielded the private prison company from accountability.

Auditors said the Dilley contract points to broader problems with ICE’s detention contracting, too. “ICE has no assurance that it executed detention center contracts in the best interest of the Federal Government, taxpayers, or detainees,” the report says.

The deal was a massive win for CCA, at least, which made a record profit in 2015, according to the Washington Post. The Dilley contract accounted for 14 percent of its profit that year.

The 2,400-bed facility is ICE’s largest family detention center. One reason the contract was so lucrative is that ICE paid the company as though the center were at capacity, even when half the beds were empty.

DHS auditors pointed first to a more basic flaw with the deal. Believing it would take too long to negotiate a new deal with city officials in Dilley, ICE thought it would be quicker to stitch the deal onto a contract it had already worked out with the city of Eloy, Arizona, 900 miles away.

ICE’s own lawyers warned against the shortcut, auditors found, but the agency went ahead anyway.

“Eloy’s sole function under the modification is to act as the middleman between ICE and CCA,” according to the audit. “Eloy collects about $438,000 in annual fees for this service.”

In response to the audit, ICE said it had already developed new safeguards for negotiating its detention contracts, but said it believed the Dilley contract was “reasonable.”

ICE did not respond to auditors’ recommendation that ICE end its arrangement with Eloy and work directly with officials in Dilley. In 2016, the agency extended its contract with Eloy and CCA for another five years.

