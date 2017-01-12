Is Mad Dog a war criminal? Congressman who served under him says nope

Did defense secretary nominee James Mattis commit war crimes in Iraq?

Rep. Duncan Hunter, a Republican from California who served as a Marine Corps artillery officer under then-Gen. Mattis during the bloody 2004 siege of Fallujah, has a message for anyone asking that question: “Get over it.”

“Did we utterly decimate? Yes,” he said in a statement. “We – as Marines – were a force to be feared. And we won.”

Hunter’s statement came hours after a new report from Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting documented cases where Marines under Mattis’ command shot at ambulances and aid workers. We also showed how Marines cordoned off the city, preventing civilians from escaping, and posed for trophy photos with people they had killed.

Each of those offenses has landed other military commanders and members of the rank and file in front of international war crimes tribunals. The doctrine that snared them dates back to World War II, when an American military tribunal held Japanese Gen. Tomoyuki Yamashita accountable for war crimes in the Philippines.

International law experts, including a former legal adviser to the International Committee of the Red Cross – and deputy to the U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for War Crimes Issues in the Obama administration – said the report raised troubling questions that should be raised by members of the Senate Armed Services Committee in Mattis’ confirmation hearing, scheduled for Thursday.

But Hunter offered an opposing perspective.

He argued that “just to question whether Mattis committed war crimes in Iraq is absurd. This was real war. Mattis’ job was to kill America’s enemies and bring home America’s sons and daughters.”

To assume the position of defense secretary, Mattis needs not only to be confirmed by the Senate but also to be granted a waiver by Congress to a 1947 law that forbids recently retired officers from serving as the civilian leader of the military.

He would be only the second general to receive such an exemption. The first was Gen. George C. Marshall, appointed by Harry Truman during the Korean War.

Aaron Glantz can be reached at aglantz@revealnews.org. Follow him on Twitter: @Aaron_Glantz.

Sign up for our newsletter Stay up to date with the latest investigations and episodes from Reveal delivered to your inbox.

Republish this content.