It’s funny because it’s true: Fact-based comedy can affect audiences

Topics:

By /

Can stand-up comedy be a platform for investigative journalism? It may seem like an odd question, but that’s exactly what The Center for Investigative Reporting and WFMU, an independent radio station in New Jersey, set out to explore with Toxic Comedy, a series of stand-up comedy shows based on reporting about environmental contamination.

Our hunch was that, without reading a word, audiences would walk away knowing a lot more about toxic contamination in New Jersey. And, in the process, they would have burned a significant number of calories through belly-busting laughter.

In the spring of 2016, after a year of the Dirty Little Secrets reporting collaboration, CIR partnered with WFMU to make the stand-up comedy dream a reality, billed as the Toxic Comedy World Tour (even the name was a joke – the tour began and ended in Jersey City, New Jersey).

To better understand the effect of the comedy show on the audience, I partnered with Caty Borum Chattoo, who directs the Center for Media & Social Impact housed at American University’s School of Communication in Washington, D.C. She has been researching comedy’s ability to influence audiences’ attitudes and perspectives about serious social issues.

We conducted audience surveys and interviews with the comedians and reporters. A full report will be published in 2017, but we thought a good way to end 2016 would be to share some positive news about the potential of investigative comedy.

A few quick takeaways:

1. Audience members thought the Toxic Comedy show was funny – and enlightening.

A whopping 100 percent of those who responded found the show to be both entertaining and informative. Why does this matter? According to Chattoo’s upcoming report, “The Laughter Effect: The [Serious] Role of Comedy in Social Change,” not everyone will seek out serious information about potentially overwhelming social issues, so packaging it up into comedy could be a great idea.

image

2. People learned something new.

All audience members surveyed said they left the show knowing more about toxic contamination than when they arrived.

image-1

3. The audience members knew that we wanted them to learn about toxic contamination in New Jersey, and they believed the comedy was based on facts.image-2
4. The audience found the comics to be credible.

Four of the five comics were rated as “very credible” by the audience. For people to believe information, it has to come from a credible source, so it is promising that the comics were credible. To extrapolate: An audience can see an entertainment source – like a comedian – as a bona fide source of information and a comedy show as a place to learn something new.

5. Comedy is likely to be shared or discussed.

This has serious implications (and seriously exciting) implications for journalists and others trying to engage audiences in complex issues. We know that word of mouth is an important conduit for the spread of information – whether it’s fact-based or not. That audience members reported they were likely to talk to friends and family about this show means the information will spread far beyond the 60 or so people who attended, increasing the impact of this show and the investigative reporting underlying it.

Based on our experience collaborating with WFMU and reporters in New York and New Jersey and the feedback from the audience of the Toxic Comedy World Tour, we see ample opportunity for further collaboration between comics and reporters. Keep an eye out for a report we’ll release in early 2017 with more details about the process and impact of the comedy show.

Lindsay Green-Barber can be reached at lgreenbarber@revealnews.org.

×

REPUBLISH OUR STORIES

Thanks for your interest in republishing this story.

It’s funny because it’s true: Fact-based comedy can affect audiences

By

As a nonprofit newsroom, we want to share our work with as many people as possible. You are free to embed our audio and video content from SoundCloud and YouTube, respectively. You may republish any story free of charge and will be fully indemnified by us from legal challenges as long as you follow these guidelines:

  • You can edit our content only to reflect changes in time ("today" to "yesterday," for example) or to match your editorial style. We are not responsible for stories edited without our consent or any mistranslations.
  • Include all of links when publishing online. Publish our author’s name using the following format: By Will Evans, Reveal. The HTML code of our story includes our mandatory tracking tag. Please do not alter this code.
  • If you are republishing our stories in print, please also include this language at the end of the story: "This story was produced by Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting, a nonprofit news organization. Learn more at revealnews.org and subscribe to the Reveal podcast, produced with PRX, at revealnews.org/podcast."
  • We do not compensate anyone who republishes our work, nor may you resell our stories.
  • You can republish our photos and graphics as long as you're running them in or alongside the stories with which they originally appeared. If you want to run a photo or graphic apart from that story, you must seek permission so we can determine copyright by emailing republish@cironline.org or senior digital producer Sam Ward, sward@cironline.org.
  • If we send you a request to remove the content from your site, you must do so immediately.

If you have any questions, comments or concerns about our content, please contact us at republish@cironline.org. If you do republish our work, please let us know at that same email address.