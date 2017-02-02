Journalist among 76 arrested for trespassing at Standing Rock

Topics: / /
Categories:

By /

Jenni Monet
i

UPDATE: This post has been updated with a text message Jenni Monet sent just before her arrest.

Journalist Jenni Monet, who last week began blogging for Reveal from Standing Rock, was among 76 people arrested last night during a sweep of a camp some of the protesters were attempting to set up on what law enforcement says is private property.

Monet’s latest post was filed midday yesterday, documenting response from protesters and the tribe to the latest news at the site related to efforts to push the Dakota Access Pipeline forward. Other journalists told Reveal they talked to her later in the day, as she was headed up to report on the new encampment. One of them, Mark Trahant, received a text from Monet on Wednesday afternoon, which he shared with Reveal.

screen-shot-2017-02-02-at-12-04-54-pm

“I’m sure she was up there trying to interview people,” said Trahant, who also has covered the protest at Standing Rock and is the Charles R. Johnson Endowed Professor of Journalism at the University of North Dakota.

A spokesman at the Morton County jail confirmed Monet, a member of the Laguna Pueblo Tribe, was there. He said she would head to court this afternoon, at which point bail would be set. Her arrest charges, he said, were criminal trespassing and engaging in a riot. Monet has been embedded at Standing Rock for several months, writing for publications ranging from Indian Country Today to High Country News and Yes! Magazine.

As she and others have reported, in recent days the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe has asked the remaining protesters to leave as the spring thaw threatened to flood the main camp.

In a post about the arrests, Vice News reported that the tribe had cooperated with local sheriffs in removing the camp. The tribe reiterated its concerns in a Facebook post, that the lingering protests are undermining its attempts to fight the pipeline in court. Tribal Chairman David Archambault II wrote: “Those who planned to occupy the new camp are putting all of our work at risk. They also put peoples’ lives at risk. We have seen what brutality law enforcement can inflict with little provocation. There could be sacred sites on that property. These continuing actions in the face of the tribes’ plea to stand down only harm the cause that everyone came here to support.”

 

 

×

REPUBLISH OUR STORIES

Thanks for your interest in republishing this story.

Journalist among 76 arrested for trespassing at Standing Rock

By

As a nonprofit newsroom, we want to share our work with as many people as possible. You are free to embed our audio and video content from SoundCloud and YouTube, respectively. You may republish any story free of charge and will be fully indemnified by us from legal challenges as long as you follow these guidelines:

  • You can edit our content only to reflect changes in time ("today" to "yesterday," for example) or to match your editorial style. We are not responsible for stories edited without our consent or any mistranslations.
  • Include all of links when publishing online. Publish our author’s name using the following format: By Will Evans, Reveal. The HTML code of our story includes our mandatory tracking tag. Please do not alter this code.
  • If you are republishing our stories in print, please also include this language at the end of the story: "This story was produced by Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting, a nonprofit news organization. Learn more at revealnews.org and subscribe to the Reveal podcast, produced with PRX, at revealnews.org/podcast."
  • We do not compensate anyone who republishes our work, nor may you resell our stories.
  • You can republish our photos and graphics as long as you're running them in or alongside the stories with which they originally appeared. If you want to run a photo or graphic apart from that story, you must seek permission so we can determine copyright by emailing republish@cironline.org or senior digital producer Sam Ward, sward@cironline.org.
  • If we send you a request to remove the content from your site, you must do so immediately.

If you have any questions, comments or concerns about our content, please contact us at republish@cironline.org. If you do republish our work, please let us know at that same email address.