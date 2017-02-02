Journalist among 76 arrested for trespassing at Standing Rock

Jenni Monet i

UPDATE: This post has been updated with a text message Jenni Monet sent just before her arrest.

Journalist Jenni Monet, who last week began blogging for Reveal from Standing Rock, was among 76 people arrested last night during a sweep of a camp some of the protesters were attempting to set up on what law enforcement says is private property.

Monet’s latest post was filed midday yesterday, documenting response from protesters and the tribe to the latest news at the site related to efforts to push the Dakota Access Pipeline forward. Other journalists told Reveal they talked to her later in the day, as she was headed up to report on the new encampment. One of them, Mark Trahant, received a text from Monet on Wednesday afternoon, which he shared with Reveal.

“I’m sure she was up there trying to interview people,” said Trahant, who also has covered the protest at Standing Rock and is the Charles R. Johnson Endowed Professor of Journalism at the University of North Dakota.

A spokesman at the Morton County jail confirmed Monet, a member of the Laguna Pueblo Tribe, was there. He said she would head to court this afternoon, at which point bail would be set. Her arrest charges, he said, were criminal trespassing and engaging in a riot. Monet has been embedded at Standing Rock for several months, writing for publications ranging from Indian Country Today to High Country News and Yes! Magazine.

As she and others have reported, in recent days the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe has asked the remaining protesters to leave as the spring thaw threatened to flood the main camp.

In a post about the arrests, Vice News reported that the tribe had cooperated with local sheriffs in removing the camp. The tribe reiterated its concerns in a Facebook post, that the lingering protests are undermining its attempts to fight the pipeline in court. Tribal Chairman David Archambault II wrote: “Those who planned to occupy the new camp are putting all of our work at risk. They also put peoples’ lives at risk. We have seen what brutality law enforcement can inflict with little provocation. There could be sacred sites on that property. These continuing actions in the face of the tribes’ plea to stand down only harm the cause that everyone came here to support.”

Sign up for our newsletter Stay up to date with the latest investigations and episodes from Reveal delivered to your inbox.

Republish this content.