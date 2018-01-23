Netflix original and CIR-produced documentary ‘Heroin(e)’ gets Oscar nod

“Heroin(e),” the story of three women battling the opioid epidemic in West Virginia, has been nominated for an Academy Award for best documentary short subject. Directed by Elaine McMillion Sheldon, the film follows efforts to break the devastating cycle of drug abuse in Huntington, a city with an overdose rate 10 times the national average.

The Netflix original documentary was co-produced by The Center for Investigative Reporting and Requisite Media. It was part of CIR’s Glassbreaker Films initiative, funded by the Helen Gurley Brown Foundation, which supported women in documentary filmmaking and investigative journalism.

This is the first Academy Award nomination for Sheldon.

“Being part of the Glassbreaker initiative was an invaluable opportunity to not only get my work funded – a huge barrier to making documentaries – but also an invitation into a supportive, creative and talented collective of women filmmakers and journalists,” Sheldon said. “As an independent documentarian, having the support of my Glassbreaker colleagues, and the editorial and journalistic chops of The Center for Investigative Reporting, had a huge impact on the success of ‘Heroin(e).’ ”

“With Glassbreaker Films, we set out to produce films by powerful women about powerful women,” said Christa Scharfenberg, Reveal’s acting CEO. “As a West Virginia native herself, Elaine brought sensitivity, insight and respect to her story about a community easily ignored by the rest of the country. We are honored that ‘Heroin(e)’ is being recognized with an Academy Award nomination and grateful for the partnership with Netflix to bring this inspiring film to a worldwide audience.”

Oscar recipients will be announced during the March 4 broadcast.

“Heroin(e)” is available globally on Netflix:

https://www.netflix.com/title/80192445

See the full list of Oscar nominations here:

http://www.oscars.org/oscars/ceremonies/2018

