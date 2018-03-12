 Skip to ArticleSkip to Radioplayer

A Georgia Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. plant faces nearly $70,000 in fines for safety lapses that endangered workers' safety and lives, OSHA says. Pictured are Goodyear tires at a Goodyear Auto Service Center in 2017.

Credit: AP Photo/Steven Senne

OSHA: Georgia Goodyear plant lapses put employees at serious risk

Topics: / /
Categories:

By /

A Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. plant in Georgia faces about $70,000 in fines for failing to follow federal workplace safety laws that endangered workers.

Investigators from the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration imposed seven serious citations against the company in January after inspecting its plant last year in Social Circle, Georgia. Federal officials found the company failed to provide proper protective gear to workers processing rubber through hot metal presses with temperatures exceeding 350 degrees Fahrenheit. They also discovered hazards from unguarded machines, rainwater and leaking equipment that put workers at risk of slipping on the production floor.

“Our inspection found multiple safety deficiencies that put employees at risk of serious injury or death,” William Fulcher, the OSHA area office director in Atlanta, said in a statement. “Potential workplace hazards must be assessed and eliminated to ensure employees are afforded a safe work environment.”

Goodyear has contested the fines, according to an OSHA spokesman.

Laura Duda, a Goodyear spokeswoman, wrote in an email that the company “cooperated with OSHA during its inspection and are now following the standard administrative process for responding to citations. We can’t discuss specifics while this is in progress.”

Similar safety issues were uncovered in an investigation by Reveal in December that showed how Goodyear’s lax approach to safety contributed to the deaths of motorists on the road and workers in its plants. The tire giant ranked among the top five manufacturers in the United States for worker deaths since 2009, according to Reveal’s analysis. In addition, at least four motorists over the last seven years have died in accidents after tires made at Goodyear plants failed.

Those tires were manufactured in plants where intense production demands and leaks in the roof have endangered both workers and consumers, Reveal’s investigation found. Court documents and former workers in the company’s plants in Danville, Virginia, and Fayetteville, North Carolina, detailed how water leaked through the roof and in some cases onto machines. Workers are trained to avoid moisture in tire production because it can prompt treads to separate, causing a blowout.

In interviews, several former employees of Goodyear’s Danville and Fayetteville plants said they felt pressure to put production before workplace safety. Some recalled a quota-driven motto invoked on the shop floor: “Round and black and out the back.”

Hours after Reveal’s investigation was published on Revealnews.org and, via The Associated Press, on the websites of The Washington Post, The New York Times and ABC News, a Goodyear spokeswoman issued a statement.

“Over the past two years, we fell short of our own expectations for safety, and we mourn the loss of valued coworkers at two of our U.S. manufacturing plants,” Barbara Hatala, Goodyear’s communications manager for the Americas Operations, said in the statement. “This is unacceptable.”

The story detailed how protections for factory workers are being dismantled. The Trump administration has rolled back and postponed Obama-era protections in keeping with goals laid out by the National Association of Manufacturers. Richard Kramer, Goodyear’s chairman, chief executive officer and president, serves on the association’s board.

Since October 2008, Goodyear has been fined more than $1.9 million for more than 200 health and workplace safety violations, far more than its four major competitors combined. Besides the most recent proposed OSHA fines of $69,058, the company’s plant in Social Circle, Georgia, has been previously cited for three workplace safety violations, two of them serious.

The most recent fines are “deeply discouraging,” said Jordan Barab, the former deputy assistant secretary of OSHA under Obama.

“Even with multiple preventable deaths and serious injuries in plants across the country, and multiple OSHA citations, Goodyear never seems to learn a very basic lesson: that they are legally and morally required to provide safe workplaces for their employees,” Barab said.

Jennifer Gollan can be reached at jgollan@revealnews.org. Follow her on Twitter: @jennifergollan.

Republish Our Stories

×

OSHA: Georgia Goodyear plant lapses put employees at serious risk

By

Thanks for your interest in republishing this story. As a nonprofit newsroom, we want to share our work with as many people as possible. You are free to embed our audio and video content from SoundCloud and YouTube, respectively. You may republish any written story tagged with this republication notice, free of charge as long as you follow these guidelines:

  • You can edit our content only to reflect changes in time ("today" to "yesterday," for example) or to match your editorial style. We are not responsible for stories edited without our consent or any mistranslations.
  • Include all of links when publishing online. Publish our author's name using the following format: By Will Evans, Reveal. The HTML code of our story includes our mandatory tracking tag. Please do not alter this code.
  • If you are republishing our stories in print, please also include this language at the end of the story: "This story was produced by Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting, a nonprofit news organization. Learn more at revealnews.org and subscribe to the Reveal podcast, produced with PRX, at revealnews.org/podcast."
  • We do not compensate anyone who republishes our work, nor may you resell our stories.
  • You can republish our photos and graphics as long as you're running them in or alongside the stories with which they originally appeared. If you want to run a photo or graphic apart from that story, you must seek permission so we can determine copyright by emailing republish@revealnews.org or senior digital producer Sam Ward, sward@revealnews.org. Photos from sources such as The Associated Press, etc. are not included in this agreement.
  • If you want to republish graphics or data, please contact Michael Corey, mcorey@revealnews.org.
  • If we send you a request to remove the content from your site, you must do so immediately.

If you have any questions, comments or concerns about our content, please contact us at republish@revealnews.org. If you do republish our work, please let us know at that same email address.