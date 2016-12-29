Credit: Michael I Schiller

Our top 5 podcasts of 2016

Categories:

By /

It may come as no surprise that there are some serious podcast aficionados working here at Reveal. Even though producing our weekly hour of investigative news occupies a big chunk of time, we’re always open to new and exciting moments in radio storytelling.

We found quite a few in 2016. Here they are:

  1. “Miss Manhattan” – 99 Percent Invisible

Recommended by: Cheryl Devall, senior radio editor

99% Invisible’s story about a woman at the turn of the last century whose face and figure became the model for countless Beaux Arts sculptures and building adornments. She had a name – Audrey Munson – and after her 15-year career as an artist’s model, her life took some unexpected twists. I love stories that connect the past with the present.   

  1. ”In the Dark” – APM Reports

Recommended by: Katharine Mieszkowski, reporter/producer; Andy Donohue, managing editor

APM Reports’ “In the Dark” podcast dissects a fumbled police investigation of a child abduction case that took 27 years to solve. It combines original investigative findings with riveting storytelling. The podcast exposes just how little oversight local law enforcement receive, while critiquing how we’ve tried – and failed – to prevent crimes against children.

– Katharine Mieszkowski

Courageous reporting on a story that – despite the topic’s overwhelming media saturation – was really just sitting there, for decades, waiting to be told. Who would’ve thought you could find a new *investigative* series in such a well-worn story?

– Andy Donohue

  1. As He Was Stabbing Me, He Told Me, ‘I’m Sorry Dad’ ” – Latino USA

Recommended by: David Rodriguez, intern/researcher

Latino USA did a story on a family in San Bernardino, California, whose son had schizophrenia. The son attacked his father in a mental episode. His parents have been pushing for a bill in preventing similar episodes before they happen. San Bernardino does not enforce Laura’s Law, an assisted outpatient treatment law. This segment also gave me chills from the audio recording of one of the young man’s episodes.

  1. Frame of Reference – Invisibilia

Recommended by: Emily Harger, filmmaker in residence

It really expanded how I think about our different lifestyles and backgrounds. The moment where the Indian boy describes how his father views racism differently than himself because of his past experience with conflict in India was really eye-opening for me.

  1. Renata Adler” – Longform Podcast

Recommended by: Byard Duncan, community manager


This is from 2015, but it’s worth a re-up – especially at a time when unflinching, badass reporting is more necessary than ever. Adler, now 79, is completely fearless, and she seems to not suffer fools in the least. Her body of work backs this up, too: She’s been smacking around intellectual laziness – and its perpetrators – for decades.

×

REPUBLISH OUR STORIES

Thanks for your interest in republishing this story.

Our top 5 podcasts of 2016

By

As a nonprofit newsroom, we want to share our work with as many people as possible. You are free to embed our audio and video content from SoundCloud and YouTube, respectively. You may republish any story free of charge and will be fully indemnified by us from legal challenges as long as you follow these guidelines:

  • You can edit our content only to reflect changes in time ("today" to "yesterday," for example) or to match your editorial style. We are not responsible for stories edited without our consent or any mistranslations.
  • Include all of links when publishing online. Publish our author’s name using the following format: By Will Evans, Reveal. The HTML code of our story includes our mandatory tracking tag. Please do not alter this code.
  • If you are republishing our stories in print, please also include this language at the end of the story: "This story was produced by Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting, a nonprofit news organization. Learn more at revealnews.org and subscribe to the Reveal podcast, produced with PRX, at revealnews.org/podcast."
  • We do not compensate anyone who republishes our work, nor may you resell our stories.
  • You can republish our photos and graphics as long as you're running them in or alongside the stories with which they originally appeared. If you want to run a photo or graphic apart from that story, you must seek permission so we can determine copyright by emailing republish@cironline.org or senior digital producer Sam Ward, sward@cironline.org.
  • If we send you a request to remove the content from your site, you must do so immediately.

If you have any questions, comments or concerns about our content, please contact us at republish@cironline.org. If you do republish our work, please let us know at that same email address.