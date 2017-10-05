Response to labor camp investigation: “I can’t imagine how this is legal”

Public officials, experts and even Rachael Ray’s pet food brand spoke out today to express their concern at the findings of our investigation into drug court rehabs that force defendants to work without pay at private companies.

The story focused on one Oklahoma program, Christian Alcoholics & Addicts in Recovery. Rather than get professional addiction treatment, defendants churn out chicken for some of America’s largest brands.

Here’s a rundown of some of the response so far:

AJ Griffin, a Republican state senator who sits on Oklahoma’s opioid commission, questioned why drug courts are using CAAIR, and said she was investigating the program.

The use of a non-certified treatment program is certainly not congruent with the standards for Oklahoma’s drug court system as I have understood them. Treatment programs certified by Oklahoma’s Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services provide high quality treatment environments and should be used exclusively for treatment in Oklahoma.

Nutrish, Rachael Ray’s pet food brand, said it would be contacting Simmons Foods, the chicken company where CAAIR defendants work.

We’ve contacted Simmons to determine claim merit, whether this program fits our values, & ensure they comply with our strict vendor policies — Nutrish (@Nutrish) October 4, 2017

Nutrish declined to provide a copy of its policies.

A number of brands that also sell chicken from Simmons Foods remained silent.

We contacted the following companies for comment, but haven’t received anything yet:

KFC

Walmart

Popeyes Chicken

PetSmart

Debbie Berkowitz, a senior fellow at the National Employment Law Project and former chief of staff for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, took particular issue with the dangerous work at chicken plants:

This is as close to indentured servitude as you can get, in a very dangerous industry.

It’s one thing to send them to work in retail work to teach them how to do a 9 to 5. But poultry is one of the harshest jobs in America. These are really dangerous workplaces. It’s really unfathomable to me. I can’t imagine how this is legal.

Have a tip about CAAIR or other rehab programs that put defendants to work? Let us know.

Amy Julia Harris can be reached at aharris@revealnews.org, and Shoshana Walter can be reached at swalter@revealnews.org. Follow them on Twitter: @amyjharris and @shoeshine.

