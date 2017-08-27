Reveal host Al Letson shields man from beating at anti-hate rally

While covering Sunday’s “Rally Against Hate” in Berkeley, California today, Reveal host Al Letson witnessed a man being attacked by a group of protesters. The man was balled up on the ground, fending off blows from several people. Letson, wearing a red T-shirt, jumped in front of the batterers, protecting the man from further injury.

“I was scared they were going to kill him,” Letson said. “So the only thing I could think was I wanted to get on top of him to protect him.”

The altercation was caught on video by Mother Jones journalist Shane Bauer, who identified the aggressors as anti-fascist protesters, sometimes called “Antifa.” He also said the man being beaten may have been a member of the alt-right. Neither of those observations could be confirmed.

Letson was covering the event along with other Reveal staff members. In the video, he can be seen wearing his headphones, with his recording gear in a black satchel strapped across his body.

“Our editorial policy is clear: we are unbiased observers not participants,” said Reveal Editor in Chief Amy Pyle. “However, in reviewing the video, it is clear that Al did not take sides. Instead, he responded as any of us might if we saw another human in distress.”

Thousands of people had converged in downtown Berkeley Sunday in response to a planned right-wing rally dubbed “No to Marxism in America.” A huge police presence also flooded the streets to ward off violence between right- and left-wing groups. And barriers were erected around Martin Luther King, Jr. Civic Center Park, where the rally was to have unfolded.

The right-wing organizers had announced yesterday that they were canceling their events, and very few of their supporters had shown up. However, there were reports of several arrests and scattered skirmishes throughout the morning and early afternoon.

Letson was at the civic center park as the surrounding streets filled with left-wing groups, including members of the Antifa, also known as the “black bloc” for their trademark black attire and face-covering masks and bandanas.

Letson recounted what happened next, a scene he also caught on video: Right-wing organizer Joey Gibson arrived at the park shortly after 1:30 p.m. He and a couple of his supporters were chased by what appeared to be Antifa members, who began to throw things at him.

In Letson’s video, law enforcement officers can be seen standing on the sidelines, a protest policing strategy criticized during the violent April “Battle of Berkeley” protests and in Charlottesville, Virginia earlier this month. Gibson runs through a line of police for refuge.

Then, Letson said, a man who appeared to be one of Gibson’s supporters was also chased by 20 to 30 Antifa protesters, who began to kick and hit him with sticks.

Letson dove on top of the man, suffering a few collateral blows but no injuries. Reveal does not know the identity of the man Letson protected, or what happened to him afterward because tear gas was released, quickly dispersing the crowd.

Berkeley Police, who were in charge of the law enforcement response on Sunday, did not respond to a request for comment.

