Reveal joins Autodesk for sensor and sonification workshop

Participants from Reveal and Autodesk build water quality sensors at Autodesk Pier 9. Credit: Blue Bergen/Autodesk
Last December, Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting and Autodesk convened a workshop at Autodesk Pier 9 to explore the intersection of sensor journalism and the art of data sonification. Artists-in-residence, technologists, and journalists gathered to explore the emerging practice of creating custom electronic sensors to measure the environment, and turn that data into sound as a means of storytelling and engaging the public.

Scott Kildall assists a participant on assembling their circuit.Credit: Sam Ward/Reveal

The workshop organized by Autodesk’s Scott Kildall and Reveal’s Sam Ward, gave an overview of the practice of sensor journalism and sonification. Kildall and Ward highlighted projects such as Reveal Senior Data Editor Michael Corey’s work sonifying seismic activity in Oklahoma and WNYC’s Harlem Heat Project, which take data beyond static charts and graphs Translating the data to sound gives listeners a new way to approach the information, leveraging the ear’s ability to detect a wide range of tones and volumes.

Students assemble their circuits.Credit: Sam Ward/Reveal

Participants quickly dove into hands-on work, assembling circuits based on Kildall’s project, Sonaqua. In that project, Kidall designed custom sensors to measure water quality by testing the electrical conductivity of the water. The more metals or minerals dissolved in a water sample, the higher its conductivity, which may suggest pollution. The sensors Kildall designed respond to the conductivity level by emiting a tone through a small speaker:higher-pitched tones indicating a purer sample than lower notes.

Once the circuits were complete, the room was rapidly filled with squealing samples. Participants tested them on water samples they brought from home, as well as samples collected by Kildall from across the world.

Scott Kildall brought water samples he collected from around the world for attendees to test their circuits on.Credit: Blue Bergen/Autodesk

The workshop ended with a discussion on what it takes to create a successful project like this at scale, and the potential for these types of projects to engage the public around a topic like water quality and environmental pollution.

