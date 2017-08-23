San Francisco tries to ban guns from Saturday’s “Patriot Prayer” event

San Francisco police chief William Scott, left, gestures during a news conference as Mayor Ed Lee, right, listens at City Hall Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in San Francisco. San Francisco's mayor is calling on federal officials to reject or significantly modify permission for a right-wing political organization called Patriot Prayer to hold a rally in the city on Aug. 26. The National Park Service told the organization its permit to hold a three-hour rally on San Francisco's Crissy Field was approved last week, before the violent encounters in Virginia last weekend. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) i

The organizer of Saturday’s rally in San Francisco, Joey Gibson, has pledged to keep the peace with the help of the right-wing Oath Keepers, an armed militia group. But they may soon run into trouble – at least if they want to bring their guns.

San Francisco officials are attempting every possible maneuver to ensure firearms will not be present at Saturday’s planned “Patriot Prayer” at the foot of the Golden Gate Bridge.

The latest effort comes from Supervisor Mark Farrell, who today plans to announce he will propose legislation to ban all guns on state and federal lands in the city.

Unfortunately for Farrell, the Board of Supervisors is currently on recess; he will not be able to make his move until Sept. 5, long after the event is over. But it’s part of a broader campaign to send a message.

“We’re hoping it’s a deterrent for anyone who’s thinking about bringing a weapon concealed or otherwise,” said Jess Montejano, Farrell’s legislative aide.

Long rifles are allowed to be carried openly in 43 states – including Virginia – but open carry of any gun is illegal in San Francisco and on the 130 acres of federal park land at Crissy Field, where the event is scheduled.

The city already has called on National Park Service police to arrest anyone who shows up with a gun in plain sight.

But federal law allows park visitors to carry concealed firearms if permitted under state law. State law in California allows them wherever the locals agree.

That’s where things get a bit circular: While San Francisco rarely issues concealed carry permits, the “locals” at Crissy Field technically are federal officials since the former U.S. Army airfield is part of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area.

Mayor Ed Lee is imploring the federal government to ban all weapons from the park as a condition of issuing a permit for the event.

The ban would include “anything that could be used as a weapon; those are some conditions that we’re expecting to put on the permit,” said Ellen Canale, a spokeswoman for the mayor.

Firearms are not the only weapons of choice at rallies and protests these days. From Charlottesville to Berkeley, police have confiscated everything from homemade slingshots and shields to machetes.

Rory Little, a law professor at UC Hastings – just steps from City Hall – said Lee’s proposed weapons restriction would be allowed under the First Amendment.

“It is a condition on conduct, not speech,” Little said. “I believe that a permit can be issued with conditions to ensure safety and security.”

Gibson, the event’s organizer, is an unemployed real estate salesman from Vancouver, Washington, who has held Patriot Prayer rallies in Portland and Seattle. He says the Oath Keepers will be in charge of security at the event, but he has been equivocal about whether the right-wing militia will come armed.

“It depends on the laws,” he told the San Francisco Examiner. “All of them have concealed carry (permits) in California. We’ll see, it depends on the permit.”

On other fronts, the city and the federal park police are already working hand in hand.

If thousands of people flood the Bay Area this weekend for protests and counter protests planned both weekend days, the local ranks of the federal park police will rely heavily on the San Francisco Police department for security at Crissy Field.

Officials from the two agencies are meeting daily to discuss safety plans, Canale said, including ways of controlling the many exits and entrances to the park.

CBS SFBayArea reported that the entire city police department will be deployed for the rally. San Francisco police declined to comment on specifics of the planned response, but authorities are contacting other departments and borrowing heavily from previous strategies.

Gibson suggests it will all be unnecessary, since the rally will be dedicated to “Freedom, love, peace and truth.” He says that if he has anything to do with it, the event will not devolve into another clash between leftist and right-wing street fighters.

“No extremists will be allowed in,” he wrote on the event’s Facebook page. “No Nazis, Communist, KKK, Antifa, white supremacist, I.E., or white nationalists.

“This is an opportunity for moderate (A)mericans to come in with opposing views.”

The event, he says, has specifically banned two high-profile white nationalist leaders present in Charlottesville: Richard Spencer of the National Policy Institute and Nathan Damigo, founder of Identity Evropa, a “North American identitarian” group. Damigo, a Marine Corps veteran from the Silicon Valley, was arrested for punching a woman in the face at the “Battle of Berkeley” protest on April 15.

“We will not allow the extremists to tear apart this country,” Gibson wrote.

But other controversial figures are among the invited speakers at the San Francisco rally, including Kyle Chapman, also known as “Based Stickman.” A self-described “American Nationalist,” Chapman faces a felony weapons charge for swinging a stick packed with lead in the fighting with leftist counter-protesters on March 4 in Berkeley.

One thing might keep Chapman away: He is set to be arraigned in Alameda County Court on Friday.

The Patriot Prayer rally is the first of two right-wing events set for the Bay Area this weekend. On Sunday, a “No to Marxism in America” protest is scheduled for Berkeley’s Civic Center Park. It was organized by Amber Cummings, sometimes known as “Based Tranny,” who has appeared at earlier Berkeley protests carrying a pink “trans women for Trump” sign.

Counter protesters recruiting reinforcements range from the anti-fascist forces known as the “antifa” to the passive, like those advocating on social media that people not clean up after their dogs on Friday night or fill all Crissy Field parking so anyone with a concealed gun has to cross city land to get from their car to the event.

Shoshana Walter can be reached at swalter@revealnews.org, and Lance Williams can be reached at lwilliams@revealnews.org. Follow them on Twitter: @shoeshine and @LanceWCIR.

