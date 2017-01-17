Share your water scarcity experience

Credit: Florence Low/California Department of Water Resources via AP

Yemen is embroiled in a civil war. Parts of California literally are sinking into the ground. Scientists are working furiously to develop plausible substitutes for conventional meat. And it’s all thanks to one hair-raising trend: We’re running out of fresh water.

For this week’s episode, we investigate how global water shortages are leading to unrest – and, occasionally, innovation – across the globe. From elevated lead levels in Flint, Michigan, to drought-induced wildfires across the Southeast, issues of water scarcity already have hit the United States hard.

We want to hear from you: Is your city investing millions of taxpayer dollars in a desalination plant? Is your well running dry? Using the form below, tell us how a lack of water has influenced you and your behavior. Your responses may be used on our website, show and podcast.

