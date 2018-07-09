 Skip to ArticleSkip to Radioplayer

Credit: Gabriel Hongsdusit

Submit your questions to ‘LunchBreaking,’ our live investigative reporting show

This week, we’re bringing back “LunchBreaking,” our live Facebook show in which reporters chase down leads from you, our audience.

It works like this: You send us your tips and questions ahead of the show. Once we’ve selected a question, a small team of reporters will spend their lunch break (thus, the name) tracking down information and conducting interviews. The following day, we’ll broadcast our findings live on Facebook – and sometimes even follow up with more reporting on the topic.

We aired two pilots of “LunchBreaking” last summer, with episodes that tackled student loans and the social media etiquette of Sheriff David Clarke.

This season’s first episode lands Thursday, and it will focus on immigration. Got a question you want us to field? Drop it in the form below. Our reporters just might have an answer for you.

