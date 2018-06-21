 Skip to ArticleSkip to Radioplayer

First Lady Melania Trump, left, and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, second from left, take a tour of the Upbring New Hope Children Center run by the Lutheran Social Services of the South in McAllen, Texas, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

Credit: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Surprise! First Lady stops by migrant youth center cited for deficiencies by state

A government-funded migrant youth shelter operated by a company visited by First Lady Melania Trump today has been cited with serious deficiencies by state inspectors this year, including delaying medical care for a child in pain, records show.  

The 12 deficiencies reported at the New Hope shelter, in McAllen Texas, are among 37 that state inspectors found at the company’s two shelters in the past three years, records show.

The First Lady made a surprise visit to government-funded shelters near the U.S.-Mexico border Thursday, following a national uproar over the administration’s family separation policy. President Donald Trump issued an executive order Wednesday halting the practice.

About 12,000 immigrant children are housed in shelters nationwide funded by grants from the U.S. Office of Refugee Resettlement. Taxpayers have spent $3.4 billion since 2013 on shelters and placement services for children deemed unaccompanied minors. Officials say about 2,300 are children who have been separated from their parents in recent months.

An investigation this week by Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting found that of roughly 70 companies receiving grants from the resettlement agency, about half the funds went to companies that have faced allegations of child mistreatment.  


Several of the shelters have histories of neglect, physical and sexual abuse and death of children in their care. One, the Shiloh Treatment Center in Manvel, Texas, has systematically drugged children with heavy psychotropic drugs, Reveal’s investigation found.

One of the shelters the First Lady visited was New Hope, almost nine miles from the border. The shelter is a branch of Upbring, a nonprofit subsidiary of Lutheran Social Services Inc. As of May, New Hope housed 56 of the 160 children sent to Upbring who had been separated from their parents by immigration authorities.

Over the past three years, Upbring has been cited with 37 violations of state standards, according to Texas Health and Human Services inspections for New Hope and Bokenkamp.

Inspectors found children missed doses of medication, “children complained of pain for several days before medical care and evaluation was provided,” a child was punished by being hit with a ruler, staff background checks were inadequate and “a child in care was accidentally locked in a restroom.”

Before late 2013, Upbring was called Lutheran Social Services of the South. The company has facilities across Texas, including Bokenkamp – another shelter currently funded by the Office of Refugee Resettlement – in Corpus Christi. Company officials did not respond to a request for comment.

According to media reports, the company’s license was suspended by the state following the death of a baby at a foster care home in Cedar Park, Texas in October 2013. After improving protocols and accountability measures, the center was allowed to reopen and did so under a new name.

Edgar Walters with the Texas Tribune contributed to this story.

Surprise! First Lady stops by migrant youth center cited for deficiencies by state

