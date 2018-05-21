Tell us about your experience at a work-based rehab

This week, Reveal reporters Amy Julia Harris and Shoshana Walter broke new ground in All Work. No Pay, their award-winning investigation into exploitative work-based rehabs.

They’ve now dug deep into programs in Oklahoma and North Carolina. And they’ve gotten tips on about 60 altogether.

There are more rehabs like this out there. But no one knows exactly how many – or where they are. That’s why we’re looking for your stories in the form below.

We’re also building a network of reporters across the country to investigate this issue. Are you a journalist interested in digging in locally? Get in touch with Byard Duncan, Reveal’s engagement reporter, at bduncan@revealnews.org.

