 Skip to ArticleSkip to Radioplayer

Fact-based journalism is worth fighting for.

Donate

Top Posts

1

Trump says he’s protecting veterans. VA workers say they’re forced to work without safety precautions.

2

California created a massive medical reserve – with acute care beds, ventilators and N95 masks — then let it collapse

3

Is 14 days enough?

COVID-19

Tesla workers say company risked lives by sending them to work in shutdown

By /

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors Inc., unveils the company’s new products in Hawthorne, Calif.

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, was originally a high-profile coronavirus doubter. “The coronavirus panic is dumb,” he tweeted March 6, when there were just 282 confirmed cases in the United States. 

Still, Tesla eventually promised to shut down its car factory in Fremont, California, on March 23 under pressure from local authorities, which had issued an order for all nonessential businesses to stop operating a week earlier. 

That’s why some Tesla workers were surprised to get a text message March 22 telling them their jobs – fixing cars that had come off the production line with paint mistakes – were still necessary. They would have to report for work or use their paid time off until the cars were finished, they were told.

“I know it sucks, but we have to support our scheduled days,” a supervisor texted March 22, notifying workers that they would have to work after the shutdown. 

Workers still were getting called in this past weekend. Their jobs had been “deemed essential,” a supervisor texted March 26. 

“I understand everyone’s concerns and position we have all been placed in,” the text said. “We have been fighting for you guys unfortunately now it’s out of our hands and it’s HR call.”

Two workers who received the text messages told Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting that they were upset about being put at risk of contracting COVID-19.

“It’s wrong,” said one paint department worker, who requested anonymity for fear of losing his job. “How desperate are they that those cars are worth so many people’s lives?”

Another paint department employee told Reveal that he went to work after the shutdown, fixing paint defects to get new Model Y SUVs ready for customers.

“Don’t say it’s essential,” said the employee, who also requested anonymity. “Maybe it’s essential for you guys to keep the stock up, but it’s not essential for our lives.”

“It’s pretty shady,” he added, “that they would ask people that were working there for so many years to come in and risk their health and their family’s health just so they can make their numbers.”

Tesla didn’t respond to Reveal’s questions. The Verge first reported the fact that Tesla workers were called into work after the shutdown.  

The Alameda County order to shut down nonessential businesses allows companies to maintain “minimum basic operations,” and it’s up to each company to determine what’s necessary, said Alameda County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Ray Kelly.

The Fremont Police Department inspected the factory March 25 and confirmed that production had been shut down, said spokesperson Geneva Bosques.

“We were able to visually verify that they’re down to a very small number of people working inside the facility, and we felt comfortable after our inspection,” Bosques said. “We can definitely understand how employees are feeling right now.”

Musk, meanwhile, recently said on Twitter that Tesla’s factory in Buffalo, New York, would open “as soon as humanly possible” to manufacture ventilators. While he’s been lauded for donating urgently needed ventilators to California and New York, he’s also faced criticism for spreading misinformation about the coronavirus.

Will Evans can be reached at wevans@revealnews.org. Follow him on Twitter: @willcir.

Republish Our Stories

×

Tesla workers say company risked lives by sending them to work in shutdown

By

Thanks for your interest in republishing this story. As a nonprofit newsroom, we want to share our work freely with as many people as possible. We only ask that you follow a few guidelines.

You may embed our audio and video content and republish any written story for free under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 license and will indemnify our content as long as you strictly follow these guidelines:

TEXT

Credit and tag Reveal when sharing the story on social. We’re @reveal on Twitter and you can find us on at facebook/ThisIsReveal.

Include this language at the beginning of the story: “This story was produced by Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting (link organization name to revealnews.org), a nonprofit news organization. Get their investigations emailed to you directly by signing up at revealnews.org/newsletter.

Our reporter(s) must be bylined. We prefer the following format: By Emmanuel Martinez, Reveal.

If you plan to republish our content, please notify us at republish@revealnews.org.

Do not change or edit our material, except only to reflect changes in time and location. (For example, “yesterday” can be changed to “last week,” and “Portland, Ore.” to “Portland” or “here.”)

Include all links from the story.

PHOTOS

You can republish Reveal photos only if you run them in or alongside the stories with which they originally appeared, include the original caption, and do not change them.

If you want to run a photo apart from that story, please request specific permission to license by contacting our web team, webteam@revealnews.org. Reveal often uses photos we purchase from The Associated Press; those are not available for republication.

DATA

If you want to republish Reveal graphics or data, please contact Director of Audience Hannah Young, hyoung@revealnews.org.

IN GENERAL

We do not compensate anyone who republishes our work. You also cannot sell our material separately or syndicate it.

You can’t republish all of our material wholesale, or automatically; you need to select stories to be republished individually. To inquire about syndication or licensing opportunities, please contact our web team, webteam@revealnews.org

If you plan to republish our content, you must notify us at republish@revealnews.org.

If we send you a request to remove our content from your website, you must agree to do so immediately.

FYI, you can grab HTML code for our stories easily. Click on the “Republish this content” link at the bottom of every story. Please do not alter this code.

DO NOT APPLY IF

If you wish to only use portions of the work or create a derivative, you need separate permission and the license and indemnification do not apply. This license only applies to republication of full works.

Additionally, we will not provide indemnification if you are located or publishing outside the United States, but you may contact us to obtain a license and indemnification on a case-by-case basis.

CONTACT US

If you have any other questions, please contact us at republish@revealnews.org