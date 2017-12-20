The best of Reveal in 2017

Twenty-seventeen was a year of political crises and frenetic social upheavals.It also was a year of groundbreaking investigative reporting.

Our work spanned a wide range of topics, from a suite of hard-hitting stories about rehab work camps to a stark glimpse at Goodyear’s troubled safety record. We explained how the #MeToo movement often excludes low-income workers; and as President Donald Trump rolled back one Obama-era regulation after another, we documented his policies’ impacts – on teen pregnancy prevention, workers’ rights and much more.

Our radio show and podcast investigated the rise of Germany’s far-right movement, dissected the viral “Pizzagate” hoax and interrogated President Trump’s promise to build a border wall. The work earned several awards, including a duPont, along the way.

Some of our stories, such as an exposé of nude photo-sharing among Marines, burst into national headlines. Others rocked local communities, caught the attention of lawmakers and kicked off investigations.

We’re proud of them all. But we also want to hear from you. What were your favorite Reveal moments of 2017? Submit your answers using the form below, and we’ll create a playlist based on your selections.

