The Hate Report: An 8-year-old says he was lynched in New Hampshire

In this week’s Hate Report: A mother says kids tried to lynch her son in New Hampshire, Congress presses President Trump to do more about white supremacists and the Proud Boys face an identity crisis.

The Hate Report has been pretty consumed by big stories recently, from the deadly hate-fueled attack in Charlottesville, Virginia to the extremist activities of the antifa. So this week we want to get back to one of the original reasons why we began this project: Detailing individual stories of hate incidents from across the country.

While details are still trickling out, news organizations have reported that an eight-year-old biracial boy was heckled with racial slurs by a group of teenagers, who then tied a rope around his neck and pushed him off a picnic table in Claremont, New Hampshire.

The story came to light when the boy’s mother posted a gruesome picture of her son’s neck on Facebook, along with a message:

It truly saddens me that even in a city so small, racism exists. My son used to love being able to go to the park with his older sister and shoot some hoops! Now, he’s not even allowed to go outside without me. It sad that in a city we considered to be safe, we aren’t safe at all.

The boy was taken to hospital but was soon released. The New York Times reports that the incident is being investigated as a possible hate crime. The alleged attack also sparked outrage among local residents of the city of about 13,000 people, and about 100 people showed up at a Claremont park on Tuesday night for a vigil, NPR reported.

The vigil was interrupted by a man driving past in a truck, who shouted “All lives matter,” responding to “Black Lives Matter” signs in the crowd, according to NPR. The man also yelled: “Stop making it about race.”

This is only the latest high-profile, apparently racially-charged, hate incident involving a minor to gain the headlines recently.

Earlier this year, Buzzfeed News detailed how children are invoking the name of President Donald Trump to bully classmates about their race or religion. Buzzfeed has so far confirmed more than 50 incidents since the election, across 26 states.

While there is no evidence that the teenagers in the Claremont case invoked Trump’s name, the president’s apparent reluctance to speak out against hate groups has clearly been high on the minds of one group: The U.S. Congress.

Congress urges Trump to denounce hate

Congress unanimously passed a joint resolution earlier this week condemning white supremacy and labeling the car attack in Charlottesville, Virginia “domestic terror.”

Under the resolution, Congress said it “rejects White nationalism, White supremacy, and neo-Naziism as hateful expression of intolerance that are contradictory to the values that define the people of the United States.”



It urged President Trump to “speak out against hate groups that espouse racism, extremism, xenophobia, anti-Semitism, and White supremacy and use all the resource available to the President and the President’s Cabinet to address the growing prevalence of those hate groups in the United States.”

The resolution called on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to work with the Department of Homeland Security to “investigate thoroughly all acts of violence, intimidation, and domestic terrorism by White supremacists, White nationalists, neo-Nazis, the Ku Klux Klan … and to prevent those groups fomenting additional violence.”

However, Sessions has a long history of failing to prioritize crimes committed against minorities. During his stint as a U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Alabama, Sessions once reportedly said of civil rights cases that crossed his desk, “I wish I could decline them all.”

The Trump administration has also pulled DHS grants funding nonprofit organizations attempting to combat violent white supremacist extremism. Speaking on the far right podcast Fash the Nation in July, white supremacist podcast host Mike Enoch said the Trump administration’s deprioritization of white supremacist violence is, “going to give us space to operate, and frankly, it is space to destroy.”

Trump signed the resolution yesterday. However, he kept the furor over his Charlottesville response going, again telling reporters that both side were to blame for the violence there.

Who’s proud to be a Proud Boy?

In the aftermath of the hurricanes that slammed the Gulf Coast in recent weeks, the Proud Boys were there to help.

The self-proclaimed “politically incorrect” men’s group, created to celebrate European culture, sent members from the across the country to serve as an “anti-looting patrol” after Hurricane Harvey in Texas and deliver supplies to people stranded after Hurricane Irma in Florida.

The disaster relief efforts come as the group is attempting to put some distance between the group and the larger “alt-right” label that’s increasingly being viewed as a synonym for white supremacy.

In an email exchange, Pawl Bazile, an editor at Proud Boys Magazine, said that any Proud Boys who had joined the white supremacist Unite The Right rally had been kicked out of the group; however, he did not respond to a request to provide evidence this purge actually occurred.



“We are not Alt Right,” he wrote. “We want nothing to do with White Nationalists, the Klan, Neo Nazis, or even your run of the mill racist [sic] cause it tends be off put our many non-white members and is boring.”



Despite the Proud Boy’s insistence on their good intentions in these relief efforts, their work drew criticism. “The best critique they could come up with was ‘they had guns,’” Bazile wrote, dismissing the critique as ridiculous. “Yes, could you imagine… guns… in Texas. Crazy stuff right there.”

Bazile said he would put me in touch with someone directly involved in the relief once Reveal did a story about violence committed by antifa. Since we already had, I sent over this article. He never responded.

This rebranding was complicated by reports from a protest in Vancouver, Washington over the weekend, where supporters of Oregon-based conservative agitator Joey Gibson clashed with antifa counter-protesters. During the event, a car full of Proud Boys allegedly sprayed pepper spray from their windows at counter-protesters, who threw rocks at the vehicle as it drove away.

A hate crime widow fights deportation

In the days after Sunayana Dumala’s husband was gunned down in an Kansas restaurant by a man who yelled racial slurs before opening fire, she faced deportation. Dumala, who has lived in the U.S. since 2012, was applying for a green card through her husband’s H-1B visa, but that process was disrupted by his tragic murder.

When Congressman Kevin Yoder heard about Dumala’s situation, he was “apoplectic,” reports the Kansas City Star. “We are not going to deport the widow of the victim of a hate crime,” he said.

Yoder, who is sponsoring a bill aimed at helping high-skilled immigrants to the country secure permanent resident status, helped Dumala secure a one-year visa to continue living in the United States, at least temporarily. She joined the congressman in Washington, D.C. for an event earlier this month pushing for the legislation’s passage.



“I’m very fortunate that many people came to my rescue to get me back on a temporary status … and are continuing to work on a permanent fix,” Dumala wrote in an email to the Star.

