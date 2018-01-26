The Hate Report: First he threatened a mosque, then CNN

Add CNN to the long list of organizations, from mosques to synagogues to churches, currently being threatened by unhinged Americans.

The network was reportedly called and threatened 22 times by a Michigan man, Brandon Griesemer, who said, among other things: “I’m coming to gun you all down. Fuck you, fuckin’ n*****s.” Griesemer also is accused of making disparaging comments about Jews in his calls, and a former classmate told the Washington Post that Griesemer “identified with Adolf Hitler and suggested the Holocaust was exaggerated.”

Griesemer had also recently made derogatory comments to a Michigan mosque over the phone, according to court documents filed by the FBI.

CNN has long been a whipping boy for President Donald Trump, who has called the network “fake news.” Griesemer allegedly used the term in several of his calls to the network.

Despite the numerous, violent threats to CNN, Griesemer was swiftly released on $10,000 bail and, as commentator Shaun King noted in The Intercept, he was “out of jail in time for dinner.”

As we examined in this story last year, violent threats by white men often simply aren’t taken as seriously as threats from people claiming to be Islamic extremists.

We got in touch with a man who identified himself as Griesemer’s brother, Justin Griesemer. Justin messaged on Facebook: “My brother is a normal, stable individual. This should not get blown out of proportion.”

In a follow-up phone call, Justin wouldn’t answer most questions, but he denied his brother had any extreme or far-right views.

The Griesemer case comes a week after the Anti-Defamation League released a study showing that white supremacists and other right-wing extremists are responsible for the significant majority of extremism-related murders in the United States.

Right-wing extremists committed 71 percent of the 387 extremist-related murders in the U.S. in the last decade, according to the report. By contrast, Islamic extremists committed 26 percent of those murders. The ADL also pointed out that the number of murders committed by white supremacists in America more than doubled in 2017 to 18 total deaths.

The study quotes the League’s CEO Jonathan Greenblatt:

We saw two car-ramming attacks in the U.S. last year — one from an Islamic terrorist and another from a white supremacist in Charlottesville — and the number of deaths attributed to white supremacists increased substantially. The bottom line is we cannot ignore one form of extremism over another. We must tackle them all.

Last week, a 20-year-old California man was charged with the murder of a 19-year-old student, Blaze Bernstein, who was Jewish and gay. Police are investigating whether Bernstein’s Jewish heritage or sexual identity was a factor in his killing.

The suspect in the case, Samuel Woodward, has a history of sharing troubling content online, including sharing a photo of the infamous curb stomp scene from American History X.

Town manager in Maine who urged racial segregation gets the boot

A town manager in rural Maine has been fired after it was revealed he had founded an organization “emphasizing the positive aspects of our European heritage” and had claimed America would be “better off if people of different races ‘voluntarily separate.’”

The organization also called Islam “barbaric” and “the scourge of Western civilization,” according to local media.

Kentucky lawmaker wants to keep guns away from people convicted of hate crimes

When Kentucky lawmaker Attica Scott started talking to her constituents about her new bill to prohibit people convicted of hate crimes from legally acquiring firearms, she kept hearing the same thing. “They had no idea that we didn’t already have a law like this in place,” she said.

People convicted for felony hate crimes (or any type of felony, for that matter) are prohibited from owning guns under federal law, but those convicted of misdemeanor hate crimes are able to slip under the bar.

According to FBI statistics, law enforcement agencies in Kentucky reported 241 hate crimes over the course of 2016. Scott noted that, same week she introducer her bill, African American students at Western Kentucky University were targeted with feces scrawled on their apartment door and a note reading, “Eat it up n*****s … Make America Great Again.”

A small but growing collection of states have enacted similar rules to restrict hate criminals’ access to guns. California Governor Jerry Brown, for example, signed one such bill into law late last September.

“I know of Kentucky’s racist and hate-filled past, and present,” said Scott, the first black woman elected to that state’s Legislature in nearly two decades. “That’s why this was a bill that made sense to me to file.”

Have a hate incident to report? Tell us about it here, or contact The Hate Report team: Aaron Sankin can be reached at asankin@revealnews.org, and Will Carless can be reached at wcarless@revealnews.org. Follow them on Twitter: @asankin and @willcarless.

