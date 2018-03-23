The Hate Report: The alt-right is a mess

In this week’s roundup: Richard Spencer says antifa is winning, an actual neo-Nazi wins a GOP primary, the terror in Austin, and another gaming platform clamps down on hate.

In a late-night YouTube video, Richard Spencer, the de-facto leader of the alt-right movement, announced he’s abandoning his shambolic tour of American college campuses.

“I really hate to say this,” Spencer says, “antifa is winning.”

The announcement came after a string of college talks by Spencer, at which he was heckled, booed and, in some cases, physically threatened by black-clad protesters affiliated with the antifa movement.

“When (these events) become violent clashes and pitched battles, they aren’t fun,” Spencer says in the video.

Spencer originally planned his college tour as a way to go into the “belly of the beast,” he says, and confront “Marxist” education at its heart. For a while, Spencer was able to make these appearances without violent opposition.

“What changed was Charlottesville,” he says in the video.

Alt-right rallies had drawn violence before the deadly rally in Virginia. But afterward, members of antifa – a loose-knit anti-racist movement – increasingly started facing off against Spencer and his cohorts whenever they appeared in public. Those confrontations, as Spencer notes, have become increasingly violent, with campuses incurring hundreds of thousands of dollars in costs to provide extra security for Spencer and his team.

As we wrote about last summer, antifa organizers in the Bay Area even went as far as forming a “Rapid Response Team” to actively hunt down members of the far-right and, if necessary they said, give them “broken bones.”

As antifa’s presence has grown over the last year, there’s been much debate on the left over their sometimes violent tactics. Some thought their violence was counterproductive, giving undue sympathy and attention to the alt-right. Others thought it was necessary to keep racists out of their community.

Now, with Spencer’s acknowledgement, the debate has become whether antifa’s tactics – including occasional violence – worked. This debate, however, is unlikely to bother most antifa activists. Most members of the movement we’ve talked to couldn’t care less how the media or the general public feel about their tactics.

In addition to Spencer’s announcement, neo-Nazi troll Andrew Anglin also noted on his website that the fascist movement in today’s America is a bit of a joke:

We are in no way ready to “take to the streets.” We have absolutely zero infrastructure. We do not have a huge pool of reliable, competent people. We do not have any stable organizations, we do not have developed communities, we do not have allies in the government or military, we do not have allies in academia, entertainment or media, we do not have a legal team. We do not really have much of anything at all.”

Capping off the fascist meltdown triumvirate was the news we noted last week that the white nationalist Traditionalist Workers Party has also collapsed following a bizarre “love square” (is that a thing?) between the party’s leader and its spokesman, his wife and his step-daughter.

Some neo-Nazis are still picking up victories

Arthur Jones, a former leader of the American Nazi Party, has won the Republican primary for a congressional seat in Illinois.



The state Republican party has disowned Jones. “The Illinois Republican Party and our country have no place for Nazis like Arthur Jones,” state Republican party chairman Tim Schneider said in a statement.

However, the party opened the door for Jones’s victory by not running an official GOP-backed candidate in the heavily Democratic-leaning district in Chicago’s southwestern suburbs. The Illinois GOP reportedly made calls and sent out mailers to voters regarding Jones’s racist views. Nevertheless, over 20,000 Illinois Republicans cast ballots for Jones.



Jones’s website contains a page entitled “The Holocaust Racket” disputing that six million Jews were killed during the Holocaust. It reads: “Jewish International Communism and Jewish International Zionism are directly responsible for the murder of at least 300 million people and these blood-thirsty criminal vampires may yet ignite a THIRD WORLD WAR, if we don’t stop them.”



As HuffPost reports, Jones is just one of a slew of white supremacists running for office this year.

Paul Nehlen, a darling of online white nationalists, is running to unseat House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Sean Donahue, who is a member of the white nationalist group the American Freedom Party and was convicted of making terroristic threats against a local district attorney, is running for Congress in Pennsylvania.

John Abarr, who claimed his KKK group was opening its doors to non-whites and the LGBT community, has filed papers to run for the Montana House as a Democrat.

Austin bombing suspect is dead, but he left a trail of terror in his wake

The deadly bombing campaign in Austin, Texas initially targeted some of the city’s prominent African American families. The suspect is now dead, and the 25-minute confession he recorded didn’t reveal a motive. But many in Austin and beyond have labeled the bombs acts of terrorism.

The legal definition of terrorism requires a political motive, and it’s still unclear if Conditt’s actions fit. However, the family and friends of the victims are feeling terrorized.



Waynewood House, whose brother was killed in a March 2 mail bomb, told the Daily Beast that his family is still living in fear. “My mom does not feel safe. His wife and his daughter do not feel safe. They’ve left their homes,” House said. “I’d be totally happy if this is the end, I just don’t feel like it is.”



House’s family has set up a crowdfunding campaign to raise money for the victim’s daughter.

Police blotter

Online gaming cracks down on alt-right iconography

Blizzard, the gaming company behind the massively popular game Overwatch, is attempting to push back against alt-right messaging on its platform.



As CNET reports, Blizzard is actively discouraging players from posting the image of Pepe, a cartoon frog that’s been adopted as an alt-right icon. The image is also also being banned at in-person competitions where fans watch professional esports players compete.



“The Overwatch League discourages the use of symbols and imagery which are associated with or used by hate groups, including Pepe the Frog,” the company spokesperson said in a statement to CNET. “At Blizzard Arena, it’s our policy that fan signs comply with this policy. We likewise ask the same of Overwatch League teams and players on their social-media channels.”



Blizzard is just the latest gaming company to crack down on far right organizing. After we reported that Valve’s online gaming platform Steam had hundreds of user-created groups glorifying school shooters and white supremacy, the company began quietly removing many of those groups.

