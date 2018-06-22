The Hate Report: The hate behind the immigration crackdown

The white nationalist connections of Trump’s immigration adviser, Canadian immigration policy, a neo-Nazi quiz and more.

White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller has been one of the driving forces behind the Trump administration’s policy of separating immigrant children from their families, according to The New York Times and The Washington Post.

Miller, 32, was a staffer to Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions before Sessions became attorney general. Miller’s considered an author of the administration’s first attempt at a travel ban. Now, Miller is reportedly leading the charge to implement more anti-immigration policies over the coming months, ranging from restricting visas for temporary agricultural workers to collecting the biometric information of visitors to the United States.

Miller, who grew up in Santa Monica, California, has been connected to white nationalist ideas since his college days as an undergraduate at Duke University.

A member of the Duke Conservative Union, Miller worked with classmate Richard Spencer, who would eventually become the de facto face of the white supremacist movement. There, they organized a debate featuring Peter Brimelow, a prominent white nationalist. Brimelow has written extensively about the dangers of nonwhite immigration and runs a commentary site called VDARE, named after the first white child born in what would become the United States, Virginia Dare.

Spencer told Mother Jones the two were close at Duke, but Miller denied having any relationship with Spencer.

University of Oregon journalism professor Peter Laufer, who debated Brimelow at the event, told us that Miller and Spencer worked closely together as the driving forces behind the event. Laufer went out to dinner with both Miller and Spencer before the debate, and then got drinks with them afterward.

“Any suggestion they were not partners is not accurate,” Laufer said.

While the event was a debate, Laufer said both Miller and Spencer clearly backed Brimelow’s xenophobic, anti-immigration stance over Laufer’s advocacy of open borders.

“They were nothing but gracious hosts,” Laufer said. “But that is not to suggest their politics weren’t, and aren’t, repugnant. It’s hard imagining two worse examples of distasteful, obnoxious, counterproductive hateful behavior. It continues to amaze me that the two of them have been able to so successfully influence the direction of the country.”

As the Guardian reports, Miller wrote a series of incendiary articles for his college newspaper, including arguments against multiculturalism and warning students away from interacting with Duke’s surrounding city of Durham, North Carolina, which has a large African American population.

In his final column for the paper, Miller wrote:

Inside our borders, the nation of e pluribus unum [out of many, one] threatens to be fractured across ethnic lines by racial animus and divisive multiculturalism. We suffer from sagging patriotism, growing malaise and a loss of faith in the noble history and principles that have made us great.

As Jewish Journal noted, a book about the history of Miller’s family revealed his great-grandfather received asylum in the United States in 1903, fleeing the violence of the anti-Jewish pogroms in Belarus.

Members of Miller’s family have expressed disgust at their relative’s role in dictating the country’s restrictive immigration policy.

“My nephew and I must both reflect long and hard on one awful truth,” wrote Miller’s uncle David Glosser in a Facebook post. “If in the early 20th century the USA had built a wall against poor desperate ignorant immigrants of a different religion, like the Glossers, all of us would have gone up the crematoria chimneys with the other six million kinsmen whom we can never know.”

Oh, Canada?

To see the racial underpinnings of Trump’s immigration crackdown, you need only look north. The administration continues the U.S.’s long history of putting intense pressure on Latin American immigrants coming over the southern border, while taking a relatively lax attitude toward undocumented immigrants from Canada.

Sure, Trump has criticized Canada. He recently insisted Canadians are coming over the border to buy cheap shoes, and then sneaking them back over the border to avoid paying import duties (even though there are no tariffs applied to footwear). However, his administration has paid little attention to undocumented Canadian immigrants.

A DHS report estimated that over 90,000 Canadian citizens overstayed their visas in 2015. The following year, that number jumped to about 130,000. That’s the largest number for any country, and double the amount for Mexican nationals.

The National Post reports:

Lawyers say they (Canadian nationals) wind up in such predicaments because they’ve gotten romantically entwined with Americans, they’ve sunk other sorts of roots or have decided to remain — underground — when their work or student visas expire. Some know they’re on thin ice legally, others wrongly believe they have a right to linger as long as they want.

“Some Canadians are apprehended by immigration enforcement agencies, but there is no concerted efforts to identify Canadian immigration law violators, detain them and ultimately remove them from the United States,” said Cesar Garcia Hernandez, a law professor at the University of Denver who studies the intersection of immigration and criminal law.

This disparate treatment is also reflected in the United States’ divergent policies regarding entry. People hailing from Mexico or Central America require a visa to enter the United States, but Canadians can enter the country without going through a similar application process. As a result, people who want to come to the U.S. from Latin America often have to do so in violation of immigration law, whereas Canadians can do it with the federal government’s blessing.

Heather Prendergast, who served as a liaison with Immigration and Customs Enforcement for the American Immigration Lawyers Association, said she’s seen ICE being more aggressive in enforcing people who overstay student visas, a category that certainly includes many Canadians.

However, there hasn’t been much of a corollary for on-the-ground enforcement.

“It is easier for Border Patrol to pull over a car full of brown people on the turnpike,” Prendergast said, “than it is to see a car full of white people with Ontario plates and assume they’re not just here to go shopping.”

“We have to ask a more uncomfortable question: Why is it that we treat some immigration law violations as more serious than other immigration law violations?” Hernandez said. “It comes down to a belief that that’s something dangerous about Mexicans and Central Americans, which is not true of Canadians.”

Representatives from ICE did not respond to a request for comment, but we may be seeing the beginnings of a shift. Border patrol agents in Maine have begun setting up stops checking the citizenship of all drivers on I-95 about an hour from the Canadian border.

Who said it: The president of the United States or a commenter on the neo-Nazi site Stormfront?

Deportation is the only solution. Parents and children would be together if they would have just stayed home. Children are being used by some of the worst criminals on earth as a means to enter our country. Has anyone been looking at the Crime taking place south of the border. It is historic, with some countries the most dangerous places in the world. Not going to happen in the U.S.

These criminals made choices, and choices have consequences. They made those choices KNOWING the consequences. These illegal invaders (criminals) & their enablers have been getting by with breaking our laws and thumbing their nose at authorities for so long they are in shock that they now are being made to obey the law. The Fake News is not mentioning the safety and security of our Country when talking about illegal immigration. Our immigration laws are the weakest and worst anywhere in the world, and the Dems will do anything not to change them & to obstruct-want open borders which means crime! What the Lefties want is for border jumpers to be ignored by the department responsible for protecting our national borders. Democrats are the problem. They don’t care about crime and want illegal immigrants, no matter how bad they may be, to pour into and infest our Country, like MS-13. They can’t win on their terrible policies, so they view them as potential voters! Crime in Germany is up 10% plus (officials do not want to report these crimes) since migrants were accepted. Others countries are even worse. Be smart America! We don’t want what is happening with immigration in Europe to happen with us! Gruesome news from Sweden’s reign of chaos. The criminals will not be deported, because according to the (socialist/marxist/politically correct) authorities, this would be “racism”.

Answers: 1 – Stormfront. 2 – Trump. 3 – Stormfront. 4 – Stormfront. 5 – Trump. 6 – Stormfront. 7 – Trump. 8 – Trump. 9 – Trump. 10 – Stormfront.

Just a heads up

Remember last year’s white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where a neo-Nazi fatally ran over a protester?

Its organizer, former Daily Caller writer Jason Kessler, was just granted approval on his request from the National Park Service for a sequel, although he hadn’t been formally granted a permit. This time, it’s on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., right across the street from the White House.

On the permit application Kessler filed with the National Park Service, Kessler labeled the event the combination of a protest of “civil rights abuse in Charlottesville” and a “white civil rights rally.” The application also indicates that Kessler expects that “members of Antifa-affiliated groups will try to disrupt” the proceedings.



Naturally, we’ll be following this story as it develops.

Religious leaders denounce biblical justification for racism

Last week, delegates at the annual Southern Baptist Convention in Dallas passed a resolution condemning an interpretation of a Bible passage that has long been used as a way to justify the oppression of dark-skinned people.

The passage, called the “Curse of Ham,” tells the story of how Noah, of ark fame, got drunk on wine and passed out naked in his tent. Ham, one of Noah’s sons, walked in on his father and told other people about what he saw. Upon waking up, Noah cursed Ham to being subservient to his brothers.

While not referenced directly in the passage, Ham later become associated with having dark skin. That interpretation of Ham’s inferiority and subservience was later widely cited as a biblical justification for slavery. It was also cited by the Mormon church as a reason blacks were blocked from the priesthood until 1978.

The resolution reads, in part:

WHEREAS, This doctrine has been used to enslave and continues to be used by white supremacists as a cloak to invoke God’s holy name in unholy acts of demeaning, dishonoring, and dehumanizing certain people who bear His image; and

WHEREAS, The residue of this doctrine remains today and continues to distort the witness of the church and presents a stumbling block to the gospel we preach.

Another resolution, approved in the same session, pressed for immigration reform that’s compassionate to people of all races:

RESOLVED, That the messengers to the Southern Baptist Convention meeting in Dallas, Texas, June 12-13, 2018, affirm the value and dignity of immigrants, regardless of their race, religion, ethnicity, culture, national origin, or legal status; and be it further

RESOLVED, That we desire to see immigration reform include an emphasis on securing our borders and providing a pathway to legal status with appropriate restitutionary measures, maintaining the priority of family unity, resulting in an efficient immigration system that honors the value and dignity of those seeking a better life for themselves and their families; and be it further

RESOLVED, That we declare that any form of nativism, mistreatment, or exploitation is inconsistent with the gospel of Jesus Christ;

In recent years the Southern Baptist Convention, the largest gatherings of evangelical Christians in the country, has formally resolved to combat racism. In 2016, the convention passed a resolution repudiating the “anti-gospel of alt-right white supremacy.”

