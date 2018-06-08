The Hate Report: The state of anti-immigrant hate, 2018

This week, Reveal embarked on a newsroom-wide project digging into immigration in America.

We’ve explored: how increased immigration enforcement is negatively affecting the health of children, tallied the numbers of lives impacted by the policy changes, showed how fake lawyers are taking advantage of vulnerable immigrants, compiled 10 can’t-miss immigration investigations, and devoted an episode of our weekly show to answering listeners’ questions about immigration.

In this edition of the Hate Report, we’re looking into the torrent of hate that has flowed through America since Donald Trump was elected and how deportation fears are scaring immigrant communities away from reporting being victimized.

From his earliest moments on the campaign trail, Donald Trump has aimed for the jugular on immigration. The man who launched his political career by questioning the citizenship of President Barack Obama soon gained a reputation for calling immigrants to America everything from rapists to animals.

How this rhetoric oozes into the lives of the millions of immigrants, both documented and undocumented, is difficult to measure. But, over the last 18 months, we’ve been cataloguing some of the worst incidents of malice, hate and violence against immigrants in Trump’s America in the Hate Report.

A few particularly violent and nasty incidents stand out from our reporting for the Hate Report:

Last March , a Kansas man yelled “get out of my country” before opening fire at restaurant, killing an Indian immigrant. Adam Purinton has since pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prion.

Less than two weeks later , a Seattle area Sikh man was working in his driveway when a masked man yelled “go back to your own country” before shooting him in the arm.

The same month , an employee of a Middle Eastern restaurant in Oregon was attacked by someone who screamed “Go back to your country” during the assault.

The following month , there were two violent hate-driven attacks on women wearing Hijabs. A woman in Los Angeles was beaten and a woman in Milwaukee was slashed with a knife.

In November , a Denver man shot and killed three people of Hispanic descent at a Walmart store in an attack that police believe was driven by hatred of immigrants. The same week, a restaurant in Wichita, Kansas, was burned down. Someone spray-painted “go back” at the rear of the building.

And a young man who shot and killed two classmates in Albuquerque, New Mexico in February had “build wall,” an apparent reference to a Trump campaign slogan and chant, written on his leg.

These violent attacks and others are in addition to a weekly drip of dozens of hate-driven graffiti and vandalism cases directed toward immigrants that we’ve covered in the Hate Report. Like the Florida man who, last March, tried to burn down a convenience store because he wanted to “run Arabs out of our country.” Or the case in Cincinnati in February, where someone spray-painted “go home,” “terrorist” and “Trump America” on an SUV.

In April, we uncovered a troubling trend: scores of hate incidents across the country in which the perpetrators invoked Trump’s name. Of the more than 150 cases we found in ProPublica’s Documenting Hate database, 75 involved attacks on immigrants.

From Southern California to Northern Minnesota, children, adults, veterans and people whose families have lived in America for generations have been told that the president is coming for them, and they will soon have to leave.

Anti-immigration advocates have the ear of the Trump administration

Earlier this week, ICE Acting Director Thomas Homan spoke at an event hosted by the Center for Immigration Studies.

The influential anti-immigration organization has been labeled as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center for circulating the work of white nationalist authors and promoting largely inaccurate narratives tying non-white immigrants to criminality.

“We are extremely disturbed that ICE Acting Director Homan participated this week in an event hosted by CIS, an extreme anti-immigrant organization with deep, longstanding ties to racists,” Anti-Defamation League Vice President Erika Moritsugu said in a statement.

The Center for Immigration Studies was founded in 1985 by retired ophthamologist John Tanton. He also founded a number of groups, like NumbersUSA, that all have pushed for reducing the amount of Latino immigration into the United States.

Tanton entered public life as an environmentalist, becoming active in organizations like the Sierra Club. He soon began focusing on population control and eugenics, helping to get the racist, anti-immigrant French novel “The Camp of Saints” published in English (former White House strategist Steve Bannon is a fan of the book).

In 1993, Tanton wrote a letter asking, “I’ve come to the point of view that for European-American Society and culture to persist requires a European-American majority, and a clear one at that.”

In a Washington Post op-ed, CIS Executive Director Mark Krikorian pushed back against allegations that his group was pushing hate, saying the categorization was designed to shut down legitimate policy debate.

“The wickedness of the SPLC’s blacklist lies in the fact that it conflates groups that really do preach hatred, such as the Ku Klux Klan and Nation of Islam, with ones that simply do not share the SPLC’s political preferences,” he wrote, adding that Tanton has not been materially involved in the organization for a long time.

Homan’s speech this week isn’t The Department of Homeland Security’s only connection to CIS and associated groups. Jon Feere, a former CIS policy analyst, was appointed as an advisor to Homan last year. Julie Kirchner, a former executive director at the Tanton-founded Federation for American Immigration Reform, is now an ombudsman at Customs and Border Protection, charged with assisting immigrants who have run into complications navigating the agency’s complex bureaucracy.

Cities work to combat immigrants’ fear of reporting hate crimes

This wave of hate washing over immigrant communities has collided with another phenomenon: undocumented people becoming increasingly unwilling to report crime to law enforcement.

While this certainly has occurred before, the president’s rhetoric about mass deportation and a spike in arrests for immigration offenses has created an environment of widespread suspicion of all law enforcement.

So how can local governments keep vulnerable residents safe from hate when those residents want to stay as far away from authorities possible?

A possible solution may reside in Portland, which has teamed with dozens of local nonprofit organizations to create Portland United Against Hate, a coalition aimed at helping victims navigate the aftermath of hate attacks.

Launched in the wake of the 2016 election, PUAH has developed a system where, if a victim wants to seek justice through the legal system, a professional advocate can tell them what to expect and even serve as a liaison between the victim and police. PUAH can also provide them with resources, like free therapy offered by a local university, that don’t put victims at risk of deportation.

The program is scheduled for a full launch in the coming weeks.

While the program hasn’t formally launched yet, there are signs that Portlanders are being encouraged to step out of the shadows and report hate crimes. Koch said her group has received more reports of hate crimes in the last month than the Portland Police Bureau reported in all of 2016.

A glance to the north, in the Seattle suburb of Tukwila, Washington, provides an instructive example of why undocumented immigrants may be unwilling to report being victimized and how cities are struggling to regain lost trust.

Wilson Rodriguez Macarreno came to the United States in 2004, fleeing gang violence in his native Honduras. After being stopped at the border, immigration officials allowed Macarreno into the country, but told him he would receive a letter about where and when he could plead his asylum case in court. That letter, he insists, never came. Macarreno missed his court date and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Earlier this year, Macarreno discovered an intruder on his property and called the police. The cops let the intruder off with a warning, but ran Macarreno’s name through their system, which showed the outstanding warrant. Macarreno was sent to a nearby immigration detention center, where he still resides four months later, leaving his three young children without a father.



“I want to be honest with you, I’m illegal,” a tearful Macarreno told officers in a policy body camera video of the arrest. “I pay everything. I am working hard every day.”

During the incident, police also inquired about the immigration status of Macarreno’s co-worker, who was a witness to the prowler, but the co-worker’s name didn’t ring any alarm bells, so he was ultimately let go.

The Tukwila Police Department issued a statement saying it would no longer assist ICE with deportations, but the damage was already done.

“This sends a message to the community that if you are undocumented, or a member of your household has problems with their immigration status, you can’t call up the police because they’re not there to protect you, they’re there to work with immigration authorities,” said Matt Adams, a lawyer with the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, which is representing Macarreno in a lawsuit against against the city of Tukwila.

Correction

Last week’s Hate Report misstated which radio show featured an interview with Eric Trump.

We said he appeared on Political Cesspool, when he had actually appeared as a guest on Liberty Roundtable, a different show on the same network, Liberty News Radio Network.

Have a hate incident to report? Tell us about it here, or contact The Hate Report team: Aaron Sankin can be reached at asankin@revealnews.org, and Will Carless can be reached at wcarless@revealnews.org. Follow them on Twitter: @asankin and @willcarless.

