The Hate Report: Was the Florida school shooting suspect alt-right?

In this week’s roundup: Lots of confusion over whether the Florida school shooter was a white supremacist, the argument for being friends with racists, and more.

This issue of the Hate Report beings with a deep, world-weary sigh.

On Thursday, news broke that Nikolas Cruz, the 19-year-old suspect in the Florida school shooting, had trained with a white supremacist militia called the Republic of Florida. By the end of the day, the whole story began falling apart.

Here’s what we know:

* An anonymous user on the anarchic far right message board 4chan posted a message on Wednesday, the day of the shooting, claiming to be a former member of Republic of Florida and that Cruz was also part of the group.

* The Anti-Defamation League saw the 4chan post, visited the group’s website, and called the contact phone number listed. Over the phone, the group’s leader Jordan Jereb, said Cruz was a member of the Tallahassee-based hate group and had participated in some of its military-style training exercises. The ADL published a blog post with their findings on Thursday morning.



* Jereb gave additional interviews with other media outlets, like the Daily Beast and The Associated Press, where he claimed that another member of the group had purchased a gun for Cruz, although not the one used in the shooting.



*ABC News reported that three of Cruz’s classmates said he was a member of the Republic of Florida.

At this point, things start to go sideways:

* Law enforcement officials told the Tallahassee Democrat they had found no connection between Cruz and the Republic of Florida.

* 4chan users began to openly talk about how the entire thing was a hoax designed to trick journalists into accidentally reporting fake news. 4chan has a long history of intentional deceptions, so both the initial assertion of a connection between Cruz and Republic of Florida, as well as the claims that it was a hoax, could be fake.

* A thread on the white supremacist site The Right Stuff claimed a private group on the video gaming chat platform Discord, in which Jereb participates, was responsible for the hoax. As with 4chan, everything about these claims should be treated with extreme skepticism.

* Posting on the alt-right social network Gab, Jereb claimed the entire thing was, “a legit misunderstanding because we have MULTIPLE people named Nicholas in ROF, And I got a bunch of conflicting information and I have not slept for like 2 days.” Naturally, he blamed the “lying Jew media” for the mix-up. We’ve reached out to Jereb to figure out what’s actually happening, but he did not respond.

So, where does that leave us?

The two things we know for sure are that 17 people were shot dead at a Florida high school and Jordan Jereb is involved with a hate group called the Republic of Florida. Whether those two facts are in any way connected is still inconclusive. Regardless of the connection, several of the suspect’s former classmates told The Daily Beast he did harbor racist views and BuzzFeed reported that he authored racist posts online.

There are some lessons we should all take away from this incident.



1. It’s often difficult for members of the media to get accurate information in the wake of a mass shooting. Refer to On The Media’s Breaking News Consumer’s Handbook every time there’s a mass shooting in the news. It’s crucial information for how to process what you’re reading.

2. Whenever you read about anything having to do with 4chan, remember the site’s users love nothing more than lying to outsiders for kicks.



3. Take all public statements from white supremacist leaders with a grain of salt. Many of these groups seek the spotlight to increase their profile. In a 2014 blog post, the Southern Poverty Law Center noted that Jereb was desperate for attention, begging the SPLC repeatedly to get mentioned on the organization’s list of hate groups.

4. The internet was a mistake.

A little more background on Republic of Florida

The group proudly promotes violence in support of white supremacy. A code of conduct listed on the group’s website urges members to prepare themselves to engage in violence:

If battle is to become necessary I pledge to fight to the best of my ability, And to train to become better. I will do my best to maintain a level of physical fitness- You cannot fight if you are tired and weak.



Here’s a screenshot from a FAQ hosted on the site:

The group, which labels itself a militia, posted a low-quality online video showing members doing military training exercises and shooting guns last year. The lyrics of the song playing over the video montage say, “Am I ready to fight for race and land / We are marching on the streets at night / We’re racists and we’re ready to fight.” The video was removed Thursday morning.

One aspect of the group highlights a growing trend within the white supremacist ecosystem: Republic of Florida’s website indicates it is an officially a Christian organization; however, its membership is nearly half Odinists. A neo-pagan religion based on Nordic mythology, Odinism has increasingly become the driving spiritual force within the white supremacist movement.

As we reported last year, professed racist Odinists have been convicted of plotting – or pulling off – domestic terrorism attacks in at least six cases since 2001.

To befriend a Nazi?

On Tuesday, The New York Times announced it had hired Quinn Norton to write for its editorial pages about the consequences of technology.

Within minutes of the announcement, Quinn’s friendship with neo-Nazi Andrew “Weev” Auernheimer stirred up backlash to the announcement. Weev is a computer hacker and notorious internet troll who serves as the webmaster of the neo-Nazi site The Daily Stormer, a site dedicated to anti-Semitic, racist and misogynistic writing. The site is being sued over unleashing a targeted harassment campaign against a Jewish family.

Norton had written about her friendship with Auernheimer, claiming that she’s repeatedly pushed him to abandon white supremacy. However, those assertions weren’t enough, and her history of homophobic tweets certainly didn’t help matters. The Times said it was unaware of this part of Norton’s past, and quickly cut ties with her within hours.

So that raises the question: Should you be friends with neo-Nazis?

Maybe not if you’re writing house editorials for the world’s most important newspaper.

But Brad Galloway, a former neo-Nazi who left the movement and now studies it from the outside, told us last week that personal friendships with people outside the hate movement – people who remained his friends even though they knew his associations – were a major factor that pushed him to leave.

Galloway said:

One of the main things for me in leaving the movement was waking up every day and having to hate someone. You’ve go to be involved in this mentally, day in and day out. I’m thinking about all these people who I know from minority communities, who I work with on a daily basis, who are fantastic people. But, in my other life, I have to hate them? It’s hard to bring yourself to hate people who treat you with compassion, who treat you well, who treat you like an individual. Some of these people I still talk to. Even though I was involved in all that stuff, they’re still willing to treat me with respect. How could I hate these people?

Maintaining ties with a white supremacist is certainly easier for a white person, like Norton, than for a person of color, who may fear for his or her personal safety when standing directly in front of someone espousing neo-Nazi rhetoric. In a 2017 blog post, Norton argued it was the obligation of every white person to confront the racism of the people in their lives rather than hide by turning their back on friends and loved ones with abhorrent beliefs.

“The work white people need to do right now is sitting with, and engaging with, the racists who care about what we think,” she wrote.



Peter Simi, a professor at Chapman University, interviewed dozens of former white supremacists for a paper looking at why they left the movement. He found positive personal relationships with people outside the movement were a major factor in inducing people to exit hate groups.

“If you purely stigmatize people and don’t offer them opportunities for redemption and reintegration, then you create a self-fulfilling prophecy,” Simi said. “You prevent the possibility that the person might leave or change because you’ve given them no opportunity.”

If someone involved in white supremacy is shunned by everyone in their lives outside of the movement, the only people still talking to them are other racists who only serve to reinforce their hate.

The trick, Simi noted, is avoiding sending mixed messages. Maintaining connections with someone in a hate group is one thing, but condoning that part of their lives, even implicitly, is entirely another.

The Odinists are coming to Tennessee

A white supremacist group Wotans Nation has reportedly purchased a 40-acre plot in rural Tennessee with plans to build a closed community for “folkish heathens,” according to the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

While there is no hard data on how many practicing Odinists or Wotanists exist in the U.S., former members of the white supremacist movement and experts who study it say this twisted version of Nordic beliefs is fast becoming the de-facto religion of America’s racist far-right.

In our reporting, we learned that self-described “Wotanists” (the term derives from the Germanic name for the god Odin) are especially likely to also identify as white supremacists. WOTAN is also an acronym for Will of The Aryan Nation, a term coined by former white supremacist leader David Lane, who died in prison in 2007. Lane also coined the “14 words,” a very popular motto of modern neo-Nazis and white supremacists.

As soon as the Free Press story came out, the Wotans Nation Facebook page and website both shut down. It’s unclear if the compound project will continue. We’ll be watching.

The far-left and far-right are fighting again

Remember last summer when every week seemed to bring a big showdown between America’s far-right and far-left? Anti-fascists and white supremacists traded blows perhaps most notably in Charlottesville and successive battles in Berkeley that led to arrests and prosecutions.

Then things went quiet for a few months. Apart from a few small scuffles and half-hearted rallies, we haven’t heard much for a while from far-right provocateurs or their black-clad antifa nemeses.

That changed on Saturday. A rally hosted by College Republicans at the University of Washington in Seattle turned violent about 75 minutes in, resulting in five arrests and several fights. A rally there last year by Milo Yiannopoulos also turned violent, with multiple arrests and one protester being shot and injured.

The recent violence followed a similar pattern. Anti-fascist protesters remained largely peaceful until members of the far-right group Patriot Prayer, who had been invited to the event, left an area that had been cordoned off and walked into the opposing crowd. “Swearing, spitting, shouting and fighting followed,” the Seattle Times reported.

Joey Gibson, who runs Patriot Prayer, instigated a similar fight last September in Berkeley when he and a supporter bypassed thousands of peaceful marchers to walk directly into a group of angry black-clad protesters.

We dedicated a full podcast hour to telling the story of Gibson’s provocations in Berkeley, and the melee that ensued.

A trio of hate crimes

Three notable hate-related crimes caught our attention this week:

* In Cincinnati, an SUV was spray-painted with swastikas and the words “go home,” “terrorist” and “Trump America.” The community later held an impromptu rally in support of the car’s owner.

* An assault of a transgender woman in Astoria, New York, is being investigated by the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force. The woman and a friend were allegedly taunted and then assaulted by two women.

* An Uber passenger in Rock Island, Illinois allegedly pointed a gun at the head of his Sikh driver and said, “I hate turban people, I hate beard people.” Officials are looking into filing hate crime charges in the case.

Dunking on hate

After a University of Nebraska-Lincoln student appeared in an online video touting violent white nationalism, the school’s basketball team wasn’t standing for it. While the school declined to expel the student, citing his constitutionally protected right to free speech, the team presented a united front.

Every member of the team tweeted, “Hate will never win.”

“What I’m proud of is, they’re taking a strong stand in putting a positive message out against hate, racism, prejudice,” coach Tim Miles told the Lincoln Journal Star. “This is not a one-time thing. This is something we want to continue, to champion that cause, and I’m proud of the guys for that.”

