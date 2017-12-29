Desperate to reduce crowding in jails and prisons, court systems all over the country are trying diversion – alternatives to putting offenders behind bars. Reveal peeked behind the good intentions and uneven results.

Credit: Gabriel Hongsdusit/Reveal

The Reveal playlist: 10 stories from 2017

Topics:
Categories:

By /

We told a lot of stories in 2017, and got to work with a lot of talented and generous newsrooms.

Here’s a totally incomplete list of some of the podcasts, documentaries and scoops we want to make sure you didn’t miss:

PizzaGate: A slice of fake news

Come with us as we try to figure out how the big hoax went viral, along with Rolling Stone and The Investigative Fund. It all starts in search of a woman named Carmen with a cat in Missouri.

The smuggler

A reporter decides to smuggle a Sudanese refugee into France on foot, through the Alps.

Too many pills

A DEA insider tried to stop drug distribution companies from flooding America with truckloads of pain pills. Reporters from The Washington Post find he got foiled by Congress.

Streetfight: A new wave of political violence

With the rise of the alt-right have come violent street clashes with antifa. Our journalists accidentally ended up in the middle of one.

Deadly waters

The Navy and other federal agencies award big business to shipbuilders with proven records of putting workers in harm’s way.

Heroin(e)

Follow three women – a fire chief, a judge and a street missionary – as they battle the devastating opioid epidemic in America’s overdose capital, Huntington, West Virginia.

Hate on the march: White nationalism in the Trump era

We analyze the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, the people behind it and their relationships to the president.

They thought they were going to rehab. They ended up in chicken plants

Criminal justice reform has unwittingly created a new class of exploited workers – drug court defendants forced to work for free, under the threat of prison.

Profiting off pain: Trump confidant cashed in on housing crisis

One of President Donald Trump’s closest friends and confidants is tantamount to a modern-day slumlord – buying up homes, bumping up rents and allowing the properties to fall into disrepair.

Oscar Grant’s mom won’t let her son be forgotten

Grant’s killing by police became a major media event and a movie. But what happens after the cameras are gone and the country moves on to the next story?

What was your favorite Reveal story of the year? Let me know: adonohue@revealnews.org or @add on Twitter.

 

×

REPUBLISH OUR STORIES

Thanks for your interest in republishing this story.

The Reveal playlist: 10 stories from 2017

By

As a nonprofit newsroom, we want to share our work with as many people as possible. You are free to embed our audio and video content from SoundCloud and YouTube, respectively. You may republish any story free of charge and will be fully indemnified by us from legal challenges as long as you follow these guidelines:

  • You can edit our content only to reflect changes in time ("today" to "yesterday," for example) or to match your editorial style. We are not responsible for stories edited without our consent or any mistranslations.
  • Include all of links when publishing online. Publish our author's name using the following format: By Will Evans, Reveal. The HTML code of our story includes our mandatory tracking tag. Please do not alter this code.
  • If you are republishing our stories in print, please also include this language at the end of the story: "This story was produced by Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting, a nonprofit news organization. Learn more at revealnews.org and subscribe to the Reveal podcast, produced with PRX, at revealnews.org/podcast."
  • We do not compensate anyone who republishes our work, nor may you resell our stories.
  • You can republish our photos and graphics as long as you're running them in or alongside the stories with which they originally appeared. If you want to run a photo or graphic apart from that story, you must seek permission so we can determine copyright by emailing republish@revealnews.org or senior digital producer Sam Ward, sward@revealnews.org. Photos from sources such as The Associated Press, etc. are not included in this agreement.
  • If you want to republish graphics or data, please contact Jennifer LaFleur, jlafleur@revealnews.org.
  • If we send you a request to remove the content from your site, you must do so immediately.

If you have any questions, comments or concerns about our content, please contact us at republish@revealnews.org. If you do republish our work, please let us know at that same email address.