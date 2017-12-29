The Reveal playlist: 10 stories from 2017

We told a lot of stories in 2017, and got to work with a lot of talented and generous newsrooms.
Here’s a totally incomplete list of some of the podcasts, documentaries and scoops we want to make sure you didn’t miss:
PizzaGate: A slice of fake news
Come with us as we try to figure out how the big hoax went viral, along with Rolling Stone and The Investigative Fund. It all starts in search of a woman named Carmen with a cat in Missouri.
The smuggler
A reporter decides to smuggle a Sudanese refugee into France on foot, through the Alps.
Too many pills
A DEA insider tried to stop drug distribution companies from flooding America with truckloads of pain pills. Reporters from The Washington Post find he got foiled by Congress.
Streetfight: A new wave of political violence
With the rise of the alt-right have come violent street clashes with antifa. Our journalists accidentally ended up in the middle of one.
Deadly waters
The Navy and other federal agencies award big business to shipbuilders with proven records of putting workers in harm’s way.
Heroin(e)
Follow three women – a fire chief, a judge and a street missionary – as they battle the devastating opioid epidemic in America’s overdose capital, Huntington, West Virginia.
Hate on the march: White nationalism in the Trump era
We analyze the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, the people behind it and their relationships to the president.
They thought they were going to rehab. They ended up in chicken plants
Criminal justice reform has unwittingly created a new class of exploited workers – drug court defendants forced to work for free, under the threat of prison.
Profiting off pain: Trump confidant cashed in on housing crisis
One of President Donald Trump’s closest friends and confidants is tantamount to a modern-day slumlord – buying up homes, bumping up rents and allowing the properties to fall into disrepair.
Oscar Grant’s mom won’t let her son be forgotten
Grant’s killing by police became a major media event and a movie. But what happens after the cameras are gone and the country moves on to the next story?
What was your favorite Reveal story of the year? Let me know: adonohue@revealnews.org or @add on Twitter.