Trump administration seeks to legalize payoffs to VA officials by for-profit schools

Topics: / /
Categories:

By /

The Trump administration is seeking to waive a 50-year-old anti-corruption law that prevents officials who administer the GI Bill from accepting money from for-profit schools backed by taxpayer subsidies.

The proposed regulation, published Thursday in the Federal Register,  would allow employees of the Department of Veterans Affairs to receive “wages, salary, dividends, profits, gratuities” and services from for-profit schools that receive GI Bill funds.

VA employees would also be allowed to own stock in those colleges, the waiver says, as “the Secretary (of Veterans’ Affairs) has determined that no detriment will result to the United States, veterans or eligible persons from such activities.”

News of the proposed rule blindsided veterans’ advocates who have battled for years against predatory colleges, many of which have used aggressive marketing techniques to become leading recipients of GI Bill money.

“Bizarre and very likely illegal,” said Carrie Wofford, president of Veterans Education Success, a nonprofit group which has bailed out veterans who found themselves unemployed and deep in debt after attending for-profit schools.

“There are federal laws – including federal criminal laws – that prohibit federal employees from engaging in this exact behavior,” she said.

At VA headquarters in Washington, press secretary Curt Cashour said the agency remained “committed to protecting veterans from predatory behaviour from for-profit educational institutions.”

But he said the Vietnam-era law that prohibited employees to receive payments from for-profit schools was so sweeping that it could have “illogical and unintended consequences.” He cited supplementary materials attached to the regulation that said current law could require VA lab technicians who take a class, on their own time and using their own money, at a for-profit educational institution that is also attended by veterans using the GI Bill.

The rule change sought by the Trump administration is far more sweeping, however. It would create a situation where VA officials, who are charged with ensuring GI Bill funds are well spent, could accept payments from colleges that are facing civil suits or probes from law enforcement.

Under this rule change, VA employees could even own or run a for-profit college that profits from the GI Bill.

It’s the latest example of the Trump administration apparently embracing conflicts of interest when it comes to for-profit colleges.

Earlier this week, the VA angered many consumer advocates by allowing for-profit Ashford University to continue receiving GI Bill money even after regulators in California and Iowa revoked its certification from the program. The online college had responded to the crackdown by moving its official address from Iowa to Arizona. On Wednesday, the VA sent Ashford a letter saying it would be able to continue to accept taxpayer money to educate veterans, using the Arizona address.

On Aug. 31, the Trump administration announced it had picked Julian Schmoke Jr., a former official at for-profit DeVry University, to head an Education Department unit that polices colleges for student aid fraud. Last year, DeVry paid $100 million to settle federal claims it misled students.

And, shortly after last November’s election, Trump agreed to pay $25 million to settle multiple lawsuits claiming fraud at Trump University, his own now-defunct for-profit real estate school. The school, which lacked any academic accreditation, did not receive GI Bill funds.

×

REPUBLISH OUR STORIES

Thanks for your interest in republishing this story.

Trump administration seeks to legalize payoffs to VA officials by for-profit schools

By

As a nonprofit newsroom, we want to share our work with as many people as possible. You are free to embed our audio and video content from SoundCloud and YouTube, respectively. You may republish any story free of charge and will be fully indemnified by us from legal challenges as long as you follow these guidelines:

  • You can edit our content only to reflect changes in time ("today" to "yesterday," for example) or to match your editorial style. We are not responsible for stories edited without our consent or any mistranslations.
  • Include all of links when publishing online. Publish our author's name using the following format: By Will Evans, Reveal. The HTML code of our story includes our mandatory tracking tag. Please do not alter this code.
  • If you are republishing our stories in print, please also include this language at the end of the story: "This story was produced by Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting, a nonprofit news organization. Learn more at revealnews.org and subscribe to the Reveal podcast, produced with PRX, at revealnews.org/podcast."
  • We do not compensate anyone who republishes our work, nor may you resell our stories.
  • You can republish our photos and graphics as long as you're running them in or alongside the stories with which they originally appeared. If you want to run a photo or graphic apart from that story, you must seek permission so we can determine copyright by emailing republish@revealnews.org or senior digital producer Sam Ward, sward@revealnews.org. Photos from sources such as The Associated Press, etc. are not included in this agreement.
  • If you want to republish graphics or data, please contact Jennifer LaFleur, jlafleur@revealnews.org.
  • If we send you a request to remove the content from your site, you must do so immediately.

If you have any questions, comments or concerns about our content, please contact us at republish@revealnews.org. If you do republish our work, please let us know at that same email address.