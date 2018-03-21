 Skip to ArticleSkip to Radioplayer

Since October 2008, VT Halter Marine and six other private shipbuilders have been awarded more than $100 billion in contracts by the federal government, despite citations for serious safety violations.

Credit: Julie Dermansky for Reveal

Warren urges Defense Department to act now on workplace safety

By /

Sen. Elizabeth Warren sponsored a new law requiring the government to review how the Pentagon monitors safety for its contract workers, including those building Navy ships. But she doesn’t want the Defense Department waiting around for the results.

The Massachusetts Democrat said there’s no need for the Defense Department to wait on the study by the Government Accountability Office before acting to protect workers.  

“While I look forward to the results of GAO’s study, there is no reason for DOD to wait for those results before acting to protect the contract workforce that contributes every day to our national defense,” she said in a statement to Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting. “It is long past time for the Department of Defense, along with all federal contracting agencies, to take seriously the risks of awarding massive taxpayer-funded contracts to companies that seriously endanger their employees.”

Warren sent letters this week to Undersecretary of Defense Ellen Lord and Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer requesting updates on their efforts to ensure defense contractors are complying with federal worker protection laws.

“The billions of dollars contractors receive from the Defense Department should be used to create good, safe jobs,” Warren said. “Not one penny of taxpayer money should go to companies that profit by taking shortcuts on worker safety. It’s time for the department, and the entire federal government, to take this seriously.”

Warren pushed for the new law focused on defense contractors’ workplace safety records following an investigation by Reveal, which found that major private shipbuilders for the Navy and Coast Guard dodge accountability for worker safety. These companies have received more than $100 billion in public money despite serious safety lapses that have endangered, injured and killed workers.

The investigation was published on Revealnews.org and in Politico Magazine and aired on the PBS NewsHour and the public radio program “Reveal.”

The new law – included in the 2018 defense policy bill signed by President Donald Trump in December – requires the Government Accountability Office to examine how the Pentagon monitors and evaluates workplace safety violations among defense contractors.

Reveal’s investigation found that Navy contractors, including VT Halter Marine Inc., repeatedly have violated federal safety standards, killing and seriously injuring workers. But the companies have continued receiving Navy contracts.

Warren noted that the Navy has said it plans to increase its fleet but said additional taxpayer dollars should not reward companies that endanger shipyard workers who support the Navy.

During his confirmation hearing, Spencer committed to “looking into how the Navy tracks and monitors workplace safety violations at the shipyards that it’s doing business with.”

Correction: A previous version of this story misstated the name of the Government Accountability Office.

Ziva Branstetter can be reached at zbranstetter@revealnews.org. Follow her on Twitter: @ZivaBranstetter.

Republish Our Stories

×

Warren urges Defense Department to act now on workplace safety

By

Thanks for your interest in republishing this story. As a nonprofit newsroom, we want to share our work with as many people as possible. You are free to embed our audio and video content from SoundCloud and YouTube, respectively. You may republish any written story tagged with this republication notice, free of charge as long as you follow these guidelines:

  • You can edit our content only to reflect changes in time ("today" to "yesterday," for example) or to match your editorial style. We are not responsible for stories edited without our consent or any mistranslations.
  • Include all of links when publishing online. Publish our author's name using the following format: By Will Evans, Reveal. The HTML code of our story includes our mandatory tracking tag. Please do not alter this code.
  • If you are republishing our stories in print, please also include this language at the end of the story: "This story was produced by Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting, a nonprofit news organization. Learn more at revealnews.org and subscribe to the Reveal podcast, produced with PRX, at revealnews.org/podcast."
  • We do not compensate anyone who republishes our work, nor may you resell our stories.
  • You can republish our photos and graphics as long as you're running them in or alongside the stories with which they originally appeared. If you want to run a photo or graphic apart from that story, you must seek permission so we can determine copyright by emailing republish@revealnews.org or senior digital producer Sam Ward, sward@revealnews.org. Photos from sources such as The Associated Press, etc. are not included in this agreement.
  • If you want to republish graphics or data, please contact Michael Corey, mcorey@revealnews.org.
  • If we send you a request to remove the content from your site, you must do so immediately.

If you have any questions, comments or concerns about our content, please contact us at republish@revealnews.org. If you do republish our work, please let us know at that same email address.