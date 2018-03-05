What documenting mass shooting survivors taught me

In mid-September I stood on a stage in New York after a screening of my documentary Grieving in a Fishbowl, discussing America’s desensitization to mass shootings. I remember mentioning how people think it’s been “so long” since the last incident. In reality, it had only been a little over a year since Omar Mateen opened fire at Orlando’s Pulse nightclub.

Two weeks after the screening, a gunman opened fire on a music festival in Las Vegas, killing 51 people and injuring more than 850.

In the wake of Las Vegas, I learned that the way I ingest news of a mass shooting is different now. Before, I may have focused on the shooter and his motive. But now, the search for motive feels foolish to me: Why is everyone trying to make sense of a senseless act?

In the case of Las Vegas, my attention was on the survivors: Twenty-thousand people at that concert. Twenty-thousand traumatized. I couldn’t get that number out of my head.

One of the points Heather, a Columbine survivor, makes in “Grieving in a Fishbowl” is that mass shootings affect everyone. It’s not just 20,000 people – it’s 20,000 families, 20,000 friend networks and 20,000 acquaintances.

The first night I met Heather and the other mass shooting survivors, I turned off my camera, per their requests. I listened to story after story about the worst day of their lives. I learned what life is like after a mass shooting: how many had felt wronged by the media; that CT scans can show how a brain changes after mass tragedy. We talked about the difficulty they experienced when friends and family told them to “just move on.”

In the wake of a new mass shooting, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida, stories of survivors are important because they offer a lens into the future. I hope that my piece continues to showcase the human resiliency of these individuals and their strength in numbers.

I expected to find a group who had figured out how to recover, and could show that total recovery is possible. But in reality, how does anyone recover from a senseless act like a mass shooting? Their strength derives from their ability to continue to move forward, in spite of the trauma they live with. One of my favorite lines of the film is from Chelsea, an Aurora theater shooting survivor.

She says, “The strength of human beings is never to be underestimated.”

Watch the film:

Get the Weekly Reveal newsletter Don’t miss out on the next big story. Sign up today.