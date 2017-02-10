What would you tell Trump about the Dakota Access Pipeline?

On Tuesday, the Army cleared the final hurdle that Energy Transfer Partners needs to complete the Dakota Access Pipeline, a $3.8 billion energy project spanning four states.

That same day, at a roundtable discussion with county sheriffs, President Donald Trump claimed that he didn’t think the pipeline was controversial.

“I haven’t had one call from anybody,” he said.

Pres. Trump: ‘I haven’t had one call’ complaining about Dakota pipeline. “I don’t even think it was controversial.” https://t.co/PINKVVPfov pic.twitter.com/fFfecGxgWH — ABC News (@ABC) February 8, 2017



Trump might not have been paying attention. The pipeline has sparked a yearlong resistance headquartered at the Standing Rock Sioux reservation, drawing thousands of demonstrators fighting the development of the pipeline, which would cross the tribe’s primary water supply, the Missouri River, and its reservoir, Lake Oahe.

The protests have spread far beyond Standing Rock since Trump signed executive orders last month advancing both the Dakota Access and Keystone XL oil pipelines. Reporter Jenni Monet is embedded at Standing Rock and filing dispatches for Reveal on the increasingly tense situation as plans to drill move ahead.

From the reservation to Facebook, people across the country have raised their voices about the pipeline. But because Trump says he hasn’t heard them, we think now is a good opportunity to open up the phone lines. So we’ve created a new number you can call to tell Reveal what pipeline-related message you have for the president.

Dial (510) 545-2640 and leave us a voicemail sharing what you want Trump to know about the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Whether you’re at or have been to the protests at Standing Rock, work in the oil and gas industry or just have opinions about the pipeline’s development, we welcome your insights.

You also can record a voice memo on your phone and email it to us at pipeline@revealnews.org. Your stories will help inform our reporting and may be featured on our website or podcast.

Of course, you can always give the White House a call, too. That number is 202-456-1111.

Cole Goins can be reached at cgoins@revealnews.org. Follow him on Twitter: @colegoins.

