Will Trump’s policies affect your work safety? We want to hear about it

Today, we released a new investigation into America’s shipbuilding industry. Reporter Jennifer Gollan found that since October 2008, the U.S. government has awarded more than $100 billion in contracts to seven private shipbuilders with tarnished safety records. The job of a shipyard worker carries an injury and illness rate that’s about 80 percent higher than regular construction; 76 workers were killed between 2005 and 2015.

As Gollan explains, President Donald Trump’s promises to ramp up the Navy could result in a golden age for businesses with questionable safety records. But it’s not just the armed services: Trump is looking to cut down on government regulation across the board, potentially changing the way business is conducted in a wide array of industries.

It could affect you. And if it does, we want to hear your stories. Beginning today, we’re collecting your responses and tips to this question: Does the Trump administration stand to have an effect on your workplace safety?

Your privacy is of the utmost importance to us, and we won’t use your story without permission. Please send us your experiences and tips to workers@revealnews.org.

If you’re worried about being discovered, here’s a guide for how to leak to us.

