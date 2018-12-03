Al Letson Reveals: Jerome Corsi

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation already has led to seven convictions or guilty pleas, the most recent being President Donald Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen. Twenty-six Russians and three Russian companies also have been indicted.

In a special podcast, Reveal host Al Letson speaks with someone who fears he may be added to the list: right-wing Infowars journalist and conservative author Jerome Corsi.

Corsi provided Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting and other media organizations with a draft of a Justice Department document that accuses him of being the middleman between Trump’s presidential campaign and WikiLeaks, which released Russian-hacked emails ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

In the Justice Department documents, the special counsel’s office offered Corsi a plea agreement, accusing him of lying during the investigation. Corsi told Reveal that he did not lie, he just has a bad memory. He now refuses to accept the plea agreement because he says he would have to commit perjury to do so.

Read: Letter from Corsi’s lawyer to the Office of the Special Counsel

Listen: Al Letson’s interview with Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone in July 2017