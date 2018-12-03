Al Letson Reveals: Jerome Corsi
Special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation already has led to seven convictions or guilty pleas, the most recent being President Donald Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen. Twenty-six Russians and three Russian companies also have been indicted.
In a special podcast, Reveal host Al Letson speaks with someone who fears he may be added to the list: right-wing Infowars journalist and conservative author Jerome Corsi.
Corsi provided Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting and other media organizations with a draft of a Justice Department document that accuses him of being the middleman between Trump’s presidential campaign and WikiLeaks, which released Russian-hacked emails ahead of the 2016 presidential election.
In the Justice Department documents, the special counsel’s office offered Corsi a plea agreement, accusing him of lying during the investigation. Corsi told Reveal that he did not lie, he just has a bad memory. He now refuses to accept the plea agreement because he says he would have to commit perjury to do so.
Read: Letter from Corsi’s lawyer to the Office of the Special Counsel
Listen: Al Letson’s interview with Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone in July 2017
Credits
Produced by Amy Walters. Edited by Kevin Sullivan.
Support for Reveal is provided by the Reva and David Logan Foundation, the Ford Foundation, the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, The John S. And James L. Knight Foundation, the Heising-Simons Foundation and the Ethics and Excellence in Journalism Foundation.
Reveal is a co-production of The Center for Investigative Reporting and PRX.