Al Letson reveals: Vicente Fox on Trump’s wall
Al Letson reveals: Vicente Fox on Trump's wall
Many people have strong feelings about President Donald Trump’s plan to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Former Mexican President Vicente Fox is among the most outspoken.
In this podcast special, host Al Letson digs into whether Fox doesn’t like the wall – or the new U.S. president.
Watch for F-bombs.
