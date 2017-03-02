Al Letson reveals: Vicente Fox on Trump’s wall

Mar 2, 2017
Listen Al Letson reveals: Vicente Fox on Trump’s wall
Border fence between Juarez, Mexico, and El Paso, Texas. Credit: Amy Walters/Reveal
i

Many people have strong feelings about President Donald Trump’s plan to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Former Mexican President Vicente Fox is among the most outspoken.

In this podcast special, host Al Letson digs into whether Fox doesn’t like the wall – or the new U.S. president.

Watch for F-bombs.

Credits

  • Music by Jim Briggs