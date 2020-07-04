 Skip to ArticleSkip to Radioplayer

We bring you the facts about COVID-19.

Support Reveal
Jul 4, 2020

American Rehab Chapter One: A Desperate Call

Co-produced with PRX Logo

In 1960s California, a cult leader mesmerized America by claiming to have discovered the cure for heroin addiction. His rehab ran on punishment and profits, putting participants to work and generating millions from their free labor. A new system of rehab was born. Over the decades the model would be hailed by an American president and endorsed by judges across the country. Today these rehabs are flourishing by turning people desperate for treatment into an unpaid labor force. As the opioid epidemic rages on, Reveal uncovers tens of thousands of people each year trapped in the gears of this rehab machine.

In this episode, Penny Rawlings is relieved to finally get her brother into rehab at a place called Cenikor. She doesn’t realize that getting him out of treatment is going to be the bigger problem. 

Listen to the whole American Rehab series here.

The logo for American Rehab, a new podcast series, features black cogs on an orange background. A person is dangling from one of the cogs.

Credits

Shoshana Walter: lead reporter

Laura Starecheski: reporter, series producer

Ike Sriskandarajah: reporter,  producer

Brett Myers: series editor

Kevin Sullivan: executive producer

Jim Briggs: original score, mix, sound design 

Fernando Arruda:  original score, mix, sound design 

Katharine Mieszkowski: contributing producer

Amy Julia Harris: contributing reporter

Al Letson: host

Najib Aminy: associate producer, additional mix

Amy Mostafa: production assistant, additional mix

Rosemarie Ho: fact-checker

Matt Thompson: editor in chief

Esther Kaplan: editor

Andy Donohue: editor

Amanda Pike: executive producer for tv and documentary

Narda Zacchino: text story editor

Gabe Hongsdusit: art direction and layout design  

Sarah Mirk: art direction and web producing  

Claire Mullen: mix and production help 

Hannah Young: director of audience

Byard Duncan: engagement reporter

David Rodriguez: community engagement

Original art by Eren K. Wilson

Special thanks to WHYY in Philadelphia