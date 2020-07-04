American Rehab Chapter Two: Miracle on the Beach
Reveal’s American Rehab exposes how a treatment for drug addiction has turned tens of thousands of people into an unpaid, shadow workforce.
In this chapter, Cenikor’s bizarre form of rehab has its roots in Synanon: a group that started on a beach in California in the 1950s, and mesmerized the nation by claiming that recovery from heroin addiction is possible.
Credits
Shoshana Walter: lead reporter
Laura Starecheski: reporter, series producer
Ike Sriskandarajah: reporter, producer
Brett Myers: series editor
Kevin Sullivan: executive producer
Jim Briggs: original score, mix, sound design
Fernando Arruda: original score, mix, sound design
Katharine Mieszkowski: contributing producer
Amy Julia Harris: contributing reporter
Al Letson: host
Najib Aminy: associate producer, additional mix
Amy Mostafa: production assistant, additional mix
Rosemarie Ho: fact-checker
Matt Thompson: editor in chief
Esther Kaplan: editor
Andy Donohue: editor
Amanda Pike: executive producer for tv and documentary
Narda Zacchino: text story editor
Gabe Hongsdusit: art direction and layout design
Sarah Mirk: art direction and web producing
Erin K. Wilson: original art
Claire Mullen: mix and production help
Hannah Young: director of audience
Byard Duncan: engagement reporter
David Rodriguez: community engagement
Special thanks to WHYY in Philadelphia