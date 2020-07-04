 Skip to ArticleSkip to Radioplayer

Jul 4, 2020

American Rehab Chapter Two: Miracle on the Beach

Reveal’s American Rehab exposes how a treatment for drug addiction has turned tens of thousands of people into an unpaid, shadow workforce.

In this chapter, Cenikor’s bizarre form of rehab has its roots in Synanon: a group that started on a beach in California in the 1950s, and mesmerized the nation by claiming that recovery from heroin addiction is possible. 

Listen to the whole American Rehab series here.

