America’s Drug War, Revealed

Credit: Photo illustration by Michael I Schiller/Reveal. Photos of the national policy address are from the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum.

This episode comes to us from Marketplace’s wealth and poverty team and their show, The Uncertain Hour.

In 1989, President George H. W. Bush did his first televised broadcast, speaking directly to the nation about an issue he believed was the gravest domestic threat to America: drugs. Specifically, crack cocaine. In the speech, Bush pulled a baggie of crack out of his desk as a prop, saying it had been seized from Lafayette Park, right across the street from the White House.

This is the story of how that baggie of crack played into the War on Drugs, and how those policies are still affecting people today.