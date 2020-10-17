An Adolescence, Seized

Reveal immigration reporter Aura Bogado came across a scrap of information last year: A girl from Honduras had been in U.S. immigration custody for six years, longer than any case she’d ever heard before. She didn’t have much information to go on, besides the girl’s full name, the name of the town where she grew up and the first name of an aunt who had raised the girl.

In this episode, Bogado does what the government didn’t: She tracks down the girl’s family members, who have been desperately trying to figure out what happened to her. As she does that, Bogado unravels the story of how a 10-year-old girl could get trapped inside what’s supposed to be a short-term system for much of her childhood.

And, after a lawsuit against the U.S. government, we discover that tens of thousands of children have been held in custody for months, instead of days, and that nearly 1,000 have spent more than a year in shelters.

