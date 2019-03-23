 Skip to ArticleSkip to Radioplayer
Mar 23, 2019

Behind Trump’s Energy Dominance

Co-produced with PRX Logo

President Donald Trump has pledged allegiance to what he calls America’s “energy dominance.” We examine what this means for villagers in Alaska coping with climate change, Native American artifacts in Utah and birds flying over the U.S.

Credit: Nikka Singh for Reveal

This episode originally was broadcast July 14, 2018.

We’ve updated this show to include a secret recording that Reveal received of a 2017 Independent Petroleum Association of America meeting. Oil executives are heard discussing David Bernhardt, now deputy secretary of the Interior and a former industry lobbyist. In the recording, the executives call Bernhardt a close friend and rejoice over their unprecedented access. President Donald Trump has nominated Bernhardt to replace Ryan Zinke as department head, and confirmation hearings will be held this week.

Throughout the rest of the show, we examine how Trump’s “energy dominance” policy has weakened protections for Alaskan villagers coping with climate change, migratory birds and Native American artifacts.

The latest coverage:
https://www.revealnews.org/article/oil-executives-predicted-expanded-influence-in-trumps-interior-department

Also:

100-year-old environmental law at center of lawsuit against Trump administration

These pits are deadly to birds. But feds won’t penalize oil companies

Trump dreams about a new energy boom. Oil leases could cover this mountain valley

Countless archaeological sites at risk in Trump oil and gas auction

Oops! Federal officials divulge secret info about Native American artifacts

Credits

 

 

Reveal: Produced by Amy Walters, Katharine Mieszkowski, Emily Harris and Leigh Patterson. Reported by Lance Williams, Elizabeth Shogren and Jennifer Oldham. Edited by Deborah George, Taki Telonidis and Marla Cone.

Support for Reveal is provided by the Reva and David Logan Foundation, the Ford Foundation, the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the John S. And James L. Knight Foundation, the Heising-Simons Foundation and the Ethics and Excellence in Journalism Foundation.