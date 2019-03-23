Behind Trump’s Energy Dominance

This episode originally was broadcast July 14, 2018.

We’ve updated this show to include a secret recording that Reveal received of a 2017 Independent Petroleum Association of America meeting. Oil executives are heard discussing David Bernhardt, now deputy secretary of the Interior and a former industry lobbyist. In the recording, the executives call Bernhardt a close friend and rejoice over their unprecedented access. President Donald Trump has nominated Bernhardt to replace Ryan Zinke as department head, and confirmation hearings will be held this week.

Throughout the rest of the show, we examine how Trump’s “energy dominance” policy has weakened protections for Alaskan villagers coping with climate change, migratory birds and Native American artifacts.

