Built to Burn

Climate change has made wildfires across the United States hotter, bigger and more frequent. But none of these factors fully explains why 2017 was the deadliest and most destructive wildfire season in California history. Most of the dozens of lives and thousands of homes were lost in neighborhoods that didn’t exist a few decades ago. Now the question is whether stronger building codes and fireproof building materials can make these neighborhoods safe, or whether officials need to reconsider their approach to building where the risk of wildfire is highest.

Reporters Eric Sagara and Patrick Michaels tell the story of the hilltop Santa Rosa neighborhood of Fountaingrove in Sonoma County. They investigate how this neighborhood came to be built in the path of California’s deadliest wildfire – and what’s being done to prevent it from burning all over again.

