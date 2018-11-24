 Skip to ArticleSkip to Radioplayer
Nov 24, 2018

Burning Hotter and Faster

Co-produced with PRX

Cal Fire firefighters and volunteer search and rescue crews search through the rubble for remains of Paradise residents that have been reported missing or unaccounted for on November 13, 2018.
Half of California’s 10 worst wildfires have struck in the last two years. We look at the recent Camp Fire, which is the deadliest and most destructive in state history. And we revisit an investigation from earlier this year looking at how extreme wildfires are breaking our emergency response systems. Produced in partnership with KQED.

Credits

Reporters: Lisa Pickoff-White, Marisa Lagos and Sukey Lewis of KQED and Patrick Michels and Eric Sagara

Lead Producer: Stan Alcorn

Editor: Brett Myers

Special Thanks: Samantha Fields, Sonja Hutson and Peter Arcuni