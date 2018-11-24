Burning Hotter and Faster
Half of California’s 10 worst wildfires have struck in the last two years. We look at the recent Camp Fire, which is the deadliest and most destructive in state history. And we revisit an investigation from earlier this year looking at how extreme wildfires are breaking our emergency response systems. Produced in partnership with KQED.
Credits
Reporters: Lisa Pickoff-White, Marisa Lagos and Sukey Lewis of KQED and Patrick Michels and Eric Sagara
Lead Producer: Stan Alcorn
Editor: Brett Myers
Special Thanks: Samantha Fields, Sonja Hutson and Peter Arcuni