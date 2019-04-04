Captain Boycott
Today, activists routinely use boycotts to apply moral and financial pressure to targets ranging from Gucci to Nike, the Super Bowl to the state of Israel. But before there could be boycotts, someone had to invent the word “boycott.” Reveal’s Stan Alcorn reports the story of the man whose name became synonymous with a new form of protest: Capt. Charles Cunningham Boycott.
Credits
This show was produced by Stan Alcorn and edited by Jen Chien.
Special thanks to Diarmuid McIntyre and Brian Casey.
Our production manager is Najib Aminy. Original score and sound design by Jim Briggs and Fernando Arruda, who had help from Kaitlin Benz and Katherine Rae Mondo.
Support for Reveal is provided by the Reva and David Logan Foundation, the Ford Foundation, the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the John S. And James L. Knight Foundation, the Heising-Simons Foundation and the Ethics and Excellence in Journalism Foundation.