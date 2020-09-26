Catching Amazon in a Lie

Amazon’s motto is: “Work hard. Have fun. Make history.” But the company’s own numbers show that rather than having fun, its warehouse workers are getting hurt on the job more often than at other companies. We’ve obtained numbers that show workers are getting hurt much more often than the company has claimed. Instead of improving over the last four years, the rates of injuries at Amazon warehouses have actually gotten worse.

Host Al Letson speaks with Reveal’s Will Evans, who’s been able to gather a trove of injury data from Amazon warehouses that paints a very different picture from what the company tells lawmakers and the public.

Then, Reveal’s Jennifer Gollan reports on the most common type of injury at Amazon and other workplaces, and why the government chose not to try to prevent it.

We end with a story from Laura Sydell about online reviews of products and businesses and how many of them are not what they seem.