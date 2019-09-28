When President Donald Trump tweets, the news cycle listens. Whether it’s the trade war, immigration police, vague threats of war or racist language, what the commander-in-tweet has to say often becomes a top story. But is it driving us to distraction?

On today’s show, we’ll dig into the details of one story that may have been obscured by furor over Trump tweets: U.S. involvement in the war in Yemen. Then, we’ll explore the contours of a conspiracy theory that’s developed around the president. And we’ll talk to media critic Jay Rosen and journalist Soledad O’Brien about the state of the news in the age of the tweet.