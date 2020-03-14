Containing the coronavirus
As the new coronavirus spreads through the U.S., we chronicle how it came to California and analyze what went right and what went wrong in containing it. We hear voices of first responders, experts and passengers quarantined on a cruise ship docked in San Francisco Bay. Then we meet a scientist who developed a vaccine for a very similar virus years ago, only to have funding cut off before she could complete her work.
Plus, we hear the story of an African American man who decades ago was shot and killed by an Atlanta police officer who later became leader of the Ku Klux Klan. Very little was known publicly about this man’s death until his name appeared at a new memorial to the victims of lynching. Stephannie Stokes of WABE investigates what really happened more than 80 years ago and why the city of Atlanta and its police force never have recognized the case.
Episode photo by AP Photo/Ted S. Warren
The B & C segments of this show were originally broadcast Oct. 26, 2019.
Credits
Our coronavirus segment was reported and produced by Lesley McClurg and Polly Stryker of KQED, Nicole Nixon of CapRadio, and by Reveal’s Emily Harris and Elizabeth Shogren. The editor was Jen Chien with Taki Telonidis. Special thanks to Nick Miller, Ethan Lindsay and Joanne Griffith.
The Thomas Finch segment was reported and produced by Stephannie Stokes of WABE and edited by David Lewis, investigations editor at WNYC, and Reveal’s Michael Montgomery. It was produced in collaboration with APM Reports, the investigative and documentary unit of American Public Media, with support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Special thanks to Susanna Capelouto and Chris Worthingon.
Our production manager is Mwende Hinojosa. Original score and sound design by Jim Briggs and Fernando Arruda, who had help from Najib Aminy and Amy Mostafa. Hosted by Al Letson.
Support for Reveal is provided by the Reva and David Logan Foundation, the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Jonathan Logan Family Foundation, the Ford Found, the Heising-Simons Foundation, Democracy Fund, and the Ethics and Excellence in Journalism Foundation.