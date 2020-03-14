Containing the coronavirus

As the new coronavirus spreads through the U.S., we chronicle how it came to California and analyze what went right and what went wrong in containing it. We hear voices of first responders, experts and passengers quarantined on a cruise ship docked in San Francisco Bay. Then we meet a scientist who developed a vaccine for a very similar virus years ago, only to have funding cut off before she could complete her work.

Plus, we hear the story of an African American man who decades ago was shot and killed by an Atlanta police officer who later became leader of the Ku Klux Klan. Very little was known publicly about this man’s death until his name appeared at a new memorial to the victims of lynching. Stephannie Stokes of WABE investigates what really happened more than 80 years ago and why the city of Atlanta and its police force never have recognized the case.

The B & C segments of this show were originally broadcast Oct. 26, 2019.